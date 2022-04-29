Lourdes Leon shows off bathroom G-string

Lourdes Leon posing at the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part One.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DennisVanTine/StarMaxWorldwide

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is proving she’s a chip off the old block. The model and actress is following in her mother’s footsteps on the racy photos front, with a new batch of snaps this week showing her stripped down to a thong.

Lourdes, 25, posted shouting out MadeMe and its new collection. The daughter to Grammy winner Madonna and Carlos Leon sizzled as she opened lounging around in a hot tub, already flashing her very revealing outfit.

Lourdes Leon goes very risky in G-string look

The 2021 Mugler promo face, fast shooting up the celebrity social circle, sent the camera foxy vibes while shot close up and leaning at the edge of the hot tub. She flaunted her peachy backside in a skimpy and purple thong swimsuit, also donning perspex shades.

Lourdes posed with wet hair, also showing off a mean manicure. The next shot showed Leon on her back as she highlighted criss-cross aspects to her swimwear, but it was a whole new vibe with a swipe right.

The former Converse face here thrilled her 301,000 Instagram followers from a bathroom. She was back to the camera in a barely-there blue G-string and just about peeping the swimsuit’s top as she was joined by a pal sitting on a toilet seat. Lourdes smiled at the camera while whipping her face around to face the lens, also holding a phone that was charging.

The very risky photos have topped 30,000 likes.

“MADEME 🗽🗽🗽🗽 @mademe_nyc Photos- @thisismayan Hair- @evaniefrausto Make up- @marcelogutierrez Styling- @pippi4eva. Nails- @naominailsnyc,” the caption read.

Lourdes Leon has promoted Rihanna’s brand

Lourdes has been making headlines for her revealing Instagram shares, not limited to her BDSM-style Mugler corset last year, plus her lingerie looks for Savage x Fenty. She joins celebrities including rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer Christina Milian in promoting mogul Rihanna’s best-selling line.

2021 also saw Lourdes in the news for opening up to Interview Mag. Touching on her rising career, she said: “I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects. I don’t know how I feel about acting yet.”