Lourdes Leon lifts shirt in string bikini bottoms

Lourdes Leon posing at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part One. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, is upping the ante on social media by lifting up her shirt while in a tiny pair of bikini bottoms. The 25-year-old model and actress has been making headlines ever since she walked up to the 2021 Met Gala as a surprise face, and the gigs have been flowing in fast ever since.

The Mugler promo face is fresh from racy new photos on her Instagram, ones seeing her proving she’s inherited mom Madonna’s penchant for provocative photos.

Lourdes Leon shows some skin in new photos

Lourdes updated six days ago while shouting out Made Me. The brunette opened with a fairly tame shot as she posed leaning against an elbow and in a yellow logo tee, also showing off a pink arm warmer situation that looked a little like a cast.

Gazing sideways as she flaunted her thick brows and plump pout, the brunette drove fans to swipe right, where she posed from an office desk and wearing the same look pantless and with knee-high striped socks. The funky ’90s vibes were strong, as was Lourdes’ bikini bottoms game in the third and final image.

Here, Lourdes raised her shirt to show a little chest as she just about stayed safe. She highlighted her killer waistline in a stringy pair of swim bottoms matching her socks, snapping herself in front of a wood-framed mirror.

Tagging her glam team, the NYC native took to her caption, writing: “MADEME 🌟🖕🌟. @mademe_nyc Photos by @thisismayan Hair- @evaniefrausto Make up – @marcelogutierrez Styling – @pippi4eva Nails- @naominailsnyc.”

The shirt-lift, seen below, was quickly shared by fan accounts. Lourdes doesn’t boast a massive following on Instagram, but her 306,000 follower count is rising. It also includes a celebrity presence – she’s followed by models Irina Shayk and Amelia Hamlin, plus Shake It Up actress Bella Thorne.

Lourdes Leon knows modeling is a ‘smart’ decision

Leon has opened up on her rising profile.

“Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se,” she told Interview Mag last year. “I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects. I don’t know how I feel about acting yet. I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already.”