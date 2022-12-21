Lourdes Leon is stunning as she puts on an epic performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lourdes Leon was joined by friend and musical composer Eartheater as they performed together this past weekend.

The 26-year-old beauty was asked to perform at the Chemical X Holiday Party as her friend Eartheater was the headliner for the night.

Lourdes was captured wearing a lovely, sheer dress as she sang her heart out for a rather inspiring performance.

Being the daughter of a world-renowned pop singer like Madonna might seem like it would put a lot of pressure on an individual, however, Lourdes has done a fabulous job of making a name for herself all on her own.

The singer still follows in her mother’s footsteps, however, she does it in her own unique way, differentiating herself from the crowd.

In her latest share, Lourdes proved just that as she put on quite the show for her intimate gathering while she put a little soulful twist on things.

Lourdes Leon puts on an epic soulful performance for some holiday fun

Luckily for fans, the young artist shared the memorable moment on her Instagram where she was captured performing in her beautiful ensemble for the night.

In the first slide, Lourdes took a screenshot of the event as her friend Eartheater was captured bending over in her red latex dress and matching red hair.

The other slides, however, featured Lourdes as she held the microphone in her hands while she wholeheartedly sang for the crowd.

The singer wore a beautiful sheer and mesh dress that fell past her ankles. The black piece looked ravishing on Lourdes as it accentuated her hourglass figure.

She then went on to further part her hair down the middle as she straightened her long locks for the special occasion. She then added a couple of bleach-blonde extensions to give her hair that little extra pop of color.

For her makeup, she went with a bright, rosy look. She wore a lovely, shimmery eyeshadow that featured hues of brown, orange, and yellow.

She then added some blush along her cheeks for an extra rosy complexion as she finalized the look with a pink, glossy lip.

Once again, Lourdes looked phenomenal while she simultaneously gave her crowd an epic performance.

She captioned the post, “Chemical X Family ☠️☠️☠️ Russian Samovar takeover this past Saturday 🫡🫡🫡. Photos by – @sasha_from__russia_.”

Lourdes Leon teams up with Burberry to promote their new collection

In another Instagram post, Lourdes shared her partnership with the famous company Burberry as she modeled their products.

In the photograph, the singer was captured in a complete Burberry ensemble as she rode on a horse that was half assembled.

She wore some of Burberry’s newer pieces, including a brown puffer jacket, leather thigh-high boots, and a brown and cream-colored handbag that was wrapped around her shoulder for the shots.

Lourdes looked like a goddess as she promoted one of her favorite brands.

She even went on to describe them as “family.” She captioned the post, “Family @rose-burkeberry @riccardotisci17 @torso.solutions #ad.”

Fans can now purchase the new Burberry collection online through their website or at select local stores.