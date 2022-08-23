Lourdes Leon is stunning in a tiny string bikini in Italy

Lourdes Leon rocked a tiny string bikini while vacationing with her mom and siblings. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Lourdes Leon appeared to be having a great time while enjoying a vacation away.

The 25-year-old model, singer, dancer, and, most famously, daughter of music legend Madonna, got down to bikini business as she relaxed alongside her mom, siblings, and friends as the group soaked up the sun in Italy.

As shared by a fan on Instagram, Lourdes looked fresh and carefree as she lounged alongside a pal underneath the bluest of skies near Sicily.

Wearing a fuzzy, pink-and-white, knitted fedora on her freshly-dyed reddish locks, the young stunner revealed plenty of skin in her itty bitty, stringy two-piece.

With not much of the swim attire visible to the eye, splashes of vibrant blues and whites could be seen, with a tie at her hips showing off her slim physique.

A friend of the model appeared in the foreground, rocking a bikini similar to Lourdes’ bathing choice for the day.

Lourdes knelt down for a slightly leaned-over position as she gave a small smile at the camera while bringing a glass of some beverage to her lips.

Super long, white-polished, manicured nails jutted out from the ends of her fingers, and some peek at her arm and leg tattoos could also be seen, along with a dangling diamond belly ring.

Lourdes Leon shocks fans in racy Halloween costume

In October, Madonna and Lourdes brought their A-game to Halloween, and the singer’s offspring had followers shook with her ensemble decision.

While Madonna slayed as Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn, Lourdes took the holiday to the next level and slightly darker side, as she embodied the spirit of Megan Fox‘s character in the horror flick Jennifer’s Body.

Rocking black hair and purple eyeshadow, Lourdes wore a busty, black corset top with a lace-up front that showed her skin and a red-and-black checkered mini-skirt to finish off the look.

Drops of fake blood dripped down Lourdes’ neck and jaw as she brought one finger to her mouth to give it a seductive lick.

Lourdes Leon shows off her G-string in the bathroom

In April this year, Lourdes got her fans’ attention when she shared a snap on her Instagram page.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Lourdes enjoyed some bathroom posing time as she sizzled in various skin-baring outfits.

The model finished her photo session with a zinger, wearing a tiny G-string and matching blue bikini top, facing away from the lens to show off the ensemble’s sexy vibes.