Lourdes Leon was stunning in a tight-fitting red dress for YSL Beauty.

Madonna’s daughter sported the bright minidress that was embellished with shiny rhinestones. The neckline was plunging and the fit of the dress showed off her incredible curves.

Lourdes accessorized her outfit with a statement silver chain necklace that featured a large cross pendant with crystals. She rocked matching crystal earrings that beautifully reflected the light around her.

Many of the small tattoos on her arms and chest were visible with the style of the dress and added to the complete vibe of her outfit.

The 26-year-old let her dark hair down and it flowed in straight locks in a perfect waterfall down her back. Her makeup was classic with dark red lips, rosy pink blush, and eyelashes that went toward the heavens.

Lourdes’ overall look was bright, bold, and beautiful.

Lourdes Leon models for YSL Beauty

Lourdes’ stunning appearance wasn’t just for any photo — it was also a promotion for YSL Beauty.

The star included a video in her post of her applying YSL Beauty lipstick, which she made look absolutely astonishing.

Lourdes is partnered with the health and wellness brand, which sells a variety of beauty essentials such as makeup, fragrances, and skincare.

The socialite captioned her post to call her fans’ attention to the beauty brand, writing, “@YSLBEAUTY #YSLBEAUTY #YSLBEAUTYPARTNER @ YSLBEAUTY.”

Her fans seemed to love it, as the post earned over 42,000 likes as of this writing.

Lourdes Leon promotes a MadeMe trinity bag

Lourdes is a highly sought candidate to promote anything fashion and beauty. In addition to her partnership with YSL Beauty, she is also partnered with a few other brands.

She recently posted a lovely image to promote a silver trinity bag from MadeMe. MadeMe sells a wide variety of stylish handbags, such as the fashionable one Lourdes carried in her promotion.

The silver trinity bag was small, sleek, and modern in its appeal, and Lourdes even added in some long, shiny nails to match it.

Lourdes made sure that her entire outfit looked amazing for the promotion, wearing a white dress that featured cutouts all throughout the design. Her jet-black hair was as luscious as ever and her makeup was pretty and perfect.

Lourdes took to her caption to shout out MadeMe and give an ode to her hairstylist, makeup artist, and nail artist for the shoot.

The brand was likely happy with the promotion, as it went out to her 465,000 followers, earning over 34,000 likes.