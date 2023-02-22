Lourdes Leon wore a devil-inspired corset dress during New York Fashion Week.

Madonna’s daughter hit the runway at Luis De Javier’s heaven-and-hell-themed NYFW debut.

Lourdes joined models such as Julia Fox, Alton Mason, and Gabbriette for the latex chic aesthetic.

In the photo from the fashion show, the model and singer wore a fitted red corset that featured devil horns that protruded from her chest.

She put on matching lipstick and a cap that featured tiny horns to keep in theme with the dress.

Lourdes added red stockings and wore black pumps to complete the look.

The 26-year-old shared a snap of the fashion event from Vogue on Instagram with a shoutout to Luis De Javier.

“GRACIAS AMOR @luisdejavier,” she wrote in the caption.

Lourdes’s numerous tattoos are visible in other photos from the event shared by the IED Barcelona Fashion School.

She has the names of her siblings Mercy and David inked on her left arm, the Rolls Royce logo on her left arm, a devil holding a pitchfork on her right bicep, and two butterflies on her left chest.

Lourdes Leon poses for Make Up For Ever

Lourdes looked stunning in an ad for the cosmetics brand Make Up For Ever.

The model shared a snap for the launch of the brand’s HD Skin Power Foundation.

She posed for a close-up shot holding a power brush, writing, “Thank Uuuuuu @makeupforever Launch of HD skin powder foundation #makeupforever.”

The Make Up For Ever Instagram page shared the full advert starring Lourdes.

In the video, she applied the foundation on her cheek, catwalked, and twirled in a stunning outfit.

The caption said that she is a new partner with the brand.

“Spot our brand ambassador @lourdesleon in the new #HDSKIN Powder Foundation campaign, demonstrating the perfectly undetectable complexion.”

The popular cosmetics brand also shared another video with Lourdes promoting their foundation.

Make Up For Ever said their foundation is undetectable and offers one-swipe coverage.

Lourdes Leon got glammed up for YSL Beauty

Lourdes put on an alluring red dress in support of one of her partner brands YSL Beauty.

She wore dark matte lipstick from the cosmetic line to model their products.

Madonna’s daughter shared four photos on Instagram, which showed the complete glam look on a night’s out setting.

The beauty had her hair styled straight with a middle part split and accessorized the outfit with a necklace that had a cross pendant and dangling earrings.