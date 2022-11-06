Lori Harvey was stunning in a glitzy gown as she attended a birthday bash. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lori Harvey wowed onlookers as she stepped out in a shiny silver gown for a friend’s birthday bash.

The stunning model and skincare owner was attending the 30th birthday party of Odell Beckham Jr at a venue in Hollywood.

She is known for her fashionable ensembles, and she pulled out all the stops for this evening.

Lori looked right at home in the Hollywood neighborhood as she dazzled in the figure-hugging dress.

Light reflected off the silver outfit, which hugged her curves in all the right places.

The dress was long-sleeved with a high turtleneck and was made up of a sheer fabric overlayed with small silver circles.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

The bodycon fit accentuated Lori’s sculpted frame, and she accessorized the dress with a pair of white stiletto heels and a small white purse.

The 25-year-old ex of Micheal B Jordan wore her dark bob in a sleek straight style, and she rocked some glam makeup for the night out.

Lori was among a sea of famous faces who attended the bash, including Chantel Jeffries and power couple Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Lori Harvey celebrates one year anniversary of SKN

Lori made her mark on the skincare industry after she launched SKN by Lori Harvey, a range of beautiful skincare products for all skin types.

Speaking to Vogue, she gave an account of her inspiration for starting the line following years of struggling with breakouts and sensitive skin.

Plagued by rosacea, she struggled to find the right products for her skin. She said, “Then I got into modeling, and between shoots and backstage at runway shows you have so much makeup being put on your face.”

She continued, “My skin was constantly going through it. So after using, like, 20 different products on my face at one time, I felt like there had to be a simpler way for me to get my skin looking the way I wanted it to.”

Her solution was to develop her own line and make it available to everyone.

She developed a five-step system which, according to her website, consists of a Goji-berry Cleanser to wash away impurities, a hydrating toner, a serum containing Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Botanical Extracts, a Peptide Complex Eye Cream, and finally, a luxury moisturizer to leave skin hydrated and glowing.

She recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the brand’s launch, and posted on her socials to mark the important milestone.

In her caption she wrote, “Wowww I can’t believe a year flew by so quick 🥹 @skinbylh is 1 year old today! It’s been a helluva year, I’ve learned so much through all the ups and downs of being a first time business owner.”

Lori Harvey dazzles in black cutout gown

Lori was doing it better as she posted a set of fabulous snaps, which she captioned, “Doing me & doing better 🖤.”

She was ready for a night on the town as she posed in a glittery black gown.

The garment was constructed from a glitzy material, which formed a sleeveless gown and plunged at the neck, eventually being fastened by a single gold button.

One side of the dress was cropped, showing off the star’s toned midriff as she modeled the slinky all-black number.

The opposite side covered her skin and was attached to the bottom half of the dress by two buttons which fastened before the fabric transitioned into a high slit.

The slit showed off Lori’s endless legs, which were toned and glowing in the light.

The beauty rocked a heeled sandal with the dress and a small black clutch bag to complete the incredible outfit.