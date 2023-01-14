Lori Harvey stunned in a black dress for her 26th birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lori Harvey went full glam in a black cutout dress for her 26th birthday celebration. The 26-year-old model celebrated her birthday in style on Friday, surrounded by other celebrities.

Harvey selected celebrity hotspot Lavo Ristorante as her birthday venue in West Hollywood. Meanwhile, she invited several celebrities to celebrate with her at the lavish venue.

Given that she was the birthday girl, she made a grand entrance while arriving at her party. She turned heads as she walked into the venue in a gorgeous black dress and strappy heels.

Her dress was one-shouldered, with the fabric tied in a knot around her neck on one side instead of over her shoulder. Meanwhile, the dress featured a large diagonal cutout across her chest.

The dress was formfitting around her waist and hips, showing off her hourglass figure. It also featured a strip of fabric that hung down from her collarbone to the floor.

Harvey’s dress hem reached just past her shins, allowing her to show her strappy sandals. The sandals were black with crisscrossed straps and stiletto heels.

Lori Harvey had a star-studded birthday bash

Harvey went minimal on the accessories with no visible handbag or even phone in her hands. However, she did boast one chunky gold ring and diamond stud earrings.

She wore her hair split from the side and hanging to her shoulders in sleek, neat locks. Harvey finished her look with glossy lipstick, blush, eyeliner, and mascara.

Lori Harvey celebrated her birthday in style in a cutout dress with her celebrity friends. Pic credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Harvey’s birthday attracted several celebrity guests, including her boyfriend, Damson Idris. In addition to Harvey and Idris, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Justine Skye, Ebony Riley, and Kendall Jenner were all in attendance.

Jenner also went with a one-shoulder black formfitting dress for her look for the birthday bash.

However, all of the celebrities in attendance were glamorous in appearance, as revealed by one of Jenner’s Instagram Stories. In the photo, Jenner, Hailey, and Riley could be seen all glammed up in gorgeous black dresses.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Harvey’s 26th birthday bash was quite the occasion that warranted some top-notch looks from its celebrity guests.

Harvey is the founder and CEO of SKN by LH

Per usual, Harvey’s skin was flawless and glowing as she arrived at her birthday party. The businesswoman recently launched a skincare line, SKN by LH, to share the secret of her flawless skin.

The brand is still pretty new, having only just celebrated its first anniversary in October of 2022. However, Harvey has been steadily growing and promoting it since its launch.

Harvey was inspired by her own journey to create the skincare line. She revealed to Vogue that she has rosacea, a condition that causes long-term inflammation of the skin.

Hence, she struggled to find products that worked for her and decided to try creating her own. The result was SKN by LH, which offers clean, vegan, paraben-free, and sulfate-free skincare she and others with sensitive skin can use.

Her skincare line has proven very successful. Even a year after its launch, it was still selling out of all products due to high demand.

Having a skincare line that specifically provides solutions for those with sensitive skin has given her brand a nice competitive edge.