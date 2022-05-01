Lori Harvey shows off toned legs without pants

Lori Harvey poses close up. Pic credit: @loriharvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey is pantless and showing off her toned legs as she promotes her new beauty line. The model and girlfriend to Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan has hopped aboard the trend of celebrities kicking off beauty brands, and with good reason.

Lori is fresh from Instagram posts shouting out her SKN by Lori Harvey line, and it was a leggy affair as the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey stunned the camera.

Lori Harvey shows off stunning figure in new promo pics

Posting over the weekend, the Pretty Little Thing influencer showcased her toned and shapely legs while only in a cropped leather jacket and stretchy black underpants.

Leaning forward while bare-legged and in strappy black sandals, the L.A.-based star also peeped hints of her chest in the chic ensemble, one dressed up via a gold necklace. She wore her hair curled and up in a bun as an array of her brand’s products were strewn out on the floor in front of her.

The 25-year-old then posed holding her blue-packaged merch with a swipe right, here showing a little more chest.

“@sknbylh is officially online and in-stores @violetgrey !!!!! 🎉 When I started my skincare line I always said one of my goals was to get my 5 step system #VioletCodeApproved by their Committee of Industry Experts and I’m excited to say the approval was unanimous! Brb still crying,” she captioned the post.

Lori Harvey opens up on beauty brand

Lori, who has revealed she actually uses her MCU actor boyfriend as a guinea pig to test her products, has drawn attention over the launch, enough for Vogue to profile her. In 2021, she told the magazine:

“I have rosacea and would struggle to find the right products to use,” adding: “Then I got into modeling, and between shoots and backstage at runway shows you have so much makeup being put on your face. My skin was constantly going through it. So after using, like, 20 different products on my face at one time, I felt like there had to be a simpler way for me to get my skin looking the way I wanted it to.”

Harvey also boasts a collab with clothing brand Naked Wardrobe. She joins fellow celebrities with beauty brands, not limited to moguls Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus Angela Simmons, Halsey, and Lady Gaga.

Prior to dating Michael B. Jordan, Lori was in a relationship with rapper Future.