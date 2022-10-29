Lori Harvey at the 2021 amfAR Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lori Harvey recently shared a series of photos featuring herself in an off-shoulder trench coat dress that showed off the model’s amazing figure.

The black dress, which featured a high thigh slit, highlighted Harvey’s bustline while showing off a view of her killer legs.

Harvey’s stylish trench coat dress also contained a matching belt that hugged the 25-year-old’s waistline.

She paired the eccentric look with a pair of black high heels that featured a fluffy band that wrapped around her ankles.

Wearing her hair in a short cropped bob, Harvey also posed with a blinged-out Chanel handbag.

Posting on Instagram in honor of “Spooky Season,” Harvey shared her latest fashion moment with her nearly 5 million followers.

Lori Harvey’s guide to skincare

It’s no secret that Harvey has a passion for beauty, fashion, and skincare. In October 2021, the entrepreneur launched her very own skincare line, SKN by LH.

Harvey’s collection features a wide array of unique products, including a white tea toner, vitamin C serum, goji berry cleanser, and niacinamide cream.

On being interested in beauty products while growing up, Harvey told Nylon earlier this year, “I’ve always been in love with all things beauty. Growing up, I would love to go to CVS or Walgreens and load up on drugstore makeup and different skincare products and I would go home and just sit in the mirror and try everything.”

Prioritizing her skincare over makeup looks, she also added, “I have been embracing not putting on any makeup and just taking care of my skin. It’s been so good! It’s an overall confidence boost for me, when my skin looks good and it’s clear.”

How Lori Harvey navigates dating

Harvey has been linked to a number of notable celebrities throughout her career, including Future, Trey Songz, Memphis Depay, Diddy, and Michael B. Jordan.

Following her split with Jordan earlier this year, Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor to discuss her views on dating.

Per ET Online, she shared that she almost tied the knot at a young age, noting that she wanted to date on her own terms and if it didn’t serve her, it was time to “move on.”

She stated, “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.”