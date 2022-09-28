Lori Harvey shows off muscular legs in lacy white skirt

Lori Harvey wowed onlookers with her confident look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/Image Press Agency

Lori Harvey really rocked the muscular look as she went out and about in a lacy white skirt.

The model looked stunning as she arrived at the London Burberry Spring/Summer Runway Show.

Lori wore a white T-shirt over the short skirt with her hair braided and swept back.

The revealing outfit showed off her athletic physique, with her thighs looking toned.

Lori completed the outfit with gold bracelets, earrings, black leather boots, and a luxury handbag.

She looked poised and confident as she made her way to the glamorous event, which played host to stars such as Kanye West and Stormzy.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Lori Harvey tones up after the split

Lori has been showing off her amazing figure since she split from Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan earlier this year.

Monsters and Critics reported how she revealed her toned “revenge body” on a shopping trip.

The 25-year-old wore a white crop top that perfectly showcased her rock-hard abs above camouflage pants as she smiled happily.

We also revealed how she deleted all photos of Creed star Michael from her Instagram page after the split.

Lori has since talked about the difficulties of splitting up and what she sees as the danger signs.

In a YouTube interview with her friend Teyona Taylor she said, “I would say if you’re too close to your exes that’s a red flag. Cordial, OK, you speak. I don’t want y’all to have beef either ’cause then that gets messy… On the flip, how would you feel? Are you cool if I’m still cool with my exes?”

The chat also saw her talk about how her tastes have changed over time, saying, “What I wanted at 21, I don’t want it at 25. I don’t even know her anymore. She’s not here anymore. This is who we’re dealing with today.”

Lori Harvey is back on the dating scene

However, it seems Lori has found love again after reports she is now seeing Star Wars actor John Boyega.

The pair are said to have connected at New York’s Met Gala and are “moving very fast,” with John’s performance in the huge sci-fi franchise being a major influence.

The Sports Grail reported that a friend of Lori’s said, “Lori was a big fan, from Star Wars, and so she started talking to John while at [The Met Gala]. It’s moving very fast and Lori is really happy with the way things are moving.”