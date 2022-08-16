Lori Harvey shows off amazing legs in a silver thigh-skimming miniskirt for friendly dinner

Lori Harvey steps out in Santa Monica in stunning miniskirt
Lori Harvey shows off her slender legs in a miniskirt as she was pictured heading to the Giorgio Baldi restaurant for dinner in Santa Monica.
The model rocked a Prince t-shirt on the night out and cut a figure that would send temperatures soaring in the stylish ensemble.
The model was accessorized with a pair of earrings and boosted her height with black tie-leg detailed stiletto heels.
Harvey took to her Instagram page to show off the sizzling outfit, adding “Regular sh*t ✨” to the caption. She added dark sunshades for the series of IG snaps in a parking lot.
Her toned and ripped physique doesn’t come without sacrifice. Lori Harvey opened up about her dieting protocol to stay slender.
In a TikTok video she published in May, Harvey said she only eats 1,200 calories a day when she was trying to reach her weight goal.
She also worked out twice a day, including Pilates and cardio workouts, to shed the pounds.
Lori Harvey opens up about almost getting married young
In a recent interview with Teyana Taylor’s podcast on Bumble, Harvey opened up about her relationships.
“I almost got married very young. I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything,” Harvey said during the episode, continuing:
“I didn’t really know myself. I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.”
Lori was previously engaged to football player Memphis Depay in June 2017. The pair reportedly split the following year, and she has been linked to a plethora of famous men, including Diddy and Future.
When Harvey split from Jordan in June, People reported that the model “wasn’t ready to commit” and “still wants to have fun and be free.”
Per the source, the former couple was “making plans for the future” before they suddenly split.
After almost getting married young, Harvey then told Taylor that she was “going to date” on her own terms.
Before adding that she would “move on” from a relationship “if it’s no longer serving” her without name-dropping Michael B. Jordan.