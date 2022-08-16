Lori Harvey shows off amazing legs in a silver thigh-skimming miniskirt for friendly dinner

Model Lori Harvey at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lori Harvey puts her incredible figure on display as she goes for dinner in a silver miniskirt.

Steve Harvey’s daughter is an accomplished model and a budding skincare entrepreneur.

Harvey recently split from movie star Michael B. Jordan and opened up about her dating history in a recent interview.

Following their split, the 25-year-old has moved on with work and doesn’t appear to be dating anyone new.

She has been booked and busy, attending red carpet events due to her numerous endorsement deals and clothing collabs.

In 2021, she launched the skincare brand SKN by LH and is currently signed with international modeling and creative agencies IMG Models and WME.