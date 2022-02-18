Lori Harvey lights up Instagram in white pantsuit and jacket, bares skin with no shirt

Lori Harvey wore a stunning white pantsuit to the Michael Kors 2022 fashion show. Pic credit: Vogue/YouTube

Lori Harvey attended this year’s New York Fashion Week for Michael Kors’ Collection.

The model stunned in the front row wearing a full white pantsuit, which featured a simple white blazer that showed off her cleavage.

The show was for designer Michael Kors’ newest Fall/Winter Collection, which debuted at his fashion show in New York City on Tuesday.

Lori Harvey showed up in white pants, white blazer, and no shirt underneath

Lori Harvey, daughter of Marjorie and Steve Harvey, posted a series of three photos to her Instagram feed on Wednesday to show her appreciation for Kors.

The first photo was of her and the designer himself, while the next two were solo shots of her showing off the stark-white ensemble.

The model also accessorized the outfit with a silver clutch, silver necklace, and silver hoop earrings.

She wrote, “Last night at the beautiful Fall/Winter 22 #MichaelKorsCollection show. Bravo @michaelkors. Thank you so much for having me.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Harvey also reposted Vogue Magazine’s Instagram post, which shouted out different celebrities that attended New York Fashion Week in style.

Pic credit: @loriharvey/Instagram

Michael Kors’s perspective on his new line for NYFW

In an interview with Vogue, the veteran designer opened up about his inspiration for his new collection — starting with the phrase, “We could all use a little froth.” He then went on to call the new line, the “antithesis of sad slipper life.”

Kors’s collection was most notably identified for its solid monochromatic element; whether in a neutral or bold color. Kors knew he had to include New York City’s most important statement piece — outerwear.

“In New York, it’s your calling card,” he said.

The collection as a whole was aimed at “life outside of home,” as described by The Guardian. The collection had the same “uptown polish” that fans easily recognize in Kors’s designs that included coats, knitwear, and high boots.

The 2022 NYFW show featured models such as Bella and Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, and Natasha Poly.

Fans have shown their love for Harvey’s ‘daring’ ensemble

Aside from an abundance of “heart eyes” and flame emojis, followers of Harvey have chimed in to show their love for the entrepreneur’s look on Tuesday.

One user wrote, “That blazer is everything the cut the fit!! you are killing it!”

Pic credit: @loriharvey/Instagram

Another user wrote, “Yes it’s you slaying that suit.” Again, the comment was complimented with more fire emojis.

Pic credit: @loriharvey/Instagram

One Twitter user, known for sharing recent Lori Harvey looks, posted a video Harvey took of herself at the show flipping her hair back and showing off her blazer.

Lori Harvey at the Michael Kors Show #NYFW pic.twitter.com/JuzbhEvmqr — Lori Harvey Looks (@loriharveylooks) February 16, 2022

Based on what fans have said, It’s clear that Lori Harvey didn’t just attend this year’s Michael Kors fashion show at New York Fashion Week — she came in blazin’.