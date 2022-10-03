Lori Harvey keeps it sleek in sheer top over black bra for Valentino

Lori Harvey was spotted at Paris Fashion Week as she turned heads in a sheer black top with visible bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Lori Harvey wore a crowd-stopping all-black outfit to the 2023 Valentino fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and it was stunning.

The model rocked a sheer ruffled top, revealing her black bralette underneath. She paired it with high-rise black pants, a textured clutch bag, and matching gloves.

She also put on her iconic glossy makeup look and covered her eyes with dramatic black sunglasses.

The outfit and makeup, paired with her sleek bob made for a very fashionable figure for fashion’s biggest week.

From posing completely pantless to wearing braless looks, Lori Harvey has proven herself to be a total fashionista.

Lori Harvey had a great NYFW

Lori wore several incredible looks during her appearances at New York Fashion Week.

From Fendi to Tom Ford to Burberry, she came prepared with high-end outfits.

One of her highlights was her look when attending the Michael Kors 2023 Spring/Summer collection show.

She wore a grey trenchoat with a matching low-cut midi-length grey dress, that showed off her amazing physique.

The influencer paired it with high platform black heels, a small black bag, and a casual New York Yankees baseball cap.

She posted a recap video of the week in looks and captioned the post, “The energy in the city during fashion week is unmatched. I had soooo much fun! Every show I attended was incredible and I’m happy I got to see all my people 💕 BIG BIG shout out to my team for KILLING IT and always holding me down, I love you guys to the moon and back.”

Lori Harvey looked glamorous at the Albie Awards

The first-ever Albie Awards was recently held and hosted by Hollywood royalty George Clooney and his wife Amal.

The event was dedicated to their charity foundation, Clooney Foundation for Justice.

And while the event was truly star-studded, Lori Harvey definitely turned heads with a stunning look when she came to support.

She took to social media to share the look and wrote, “Such an eye opening and inspiring evening. Thank you to the @clooneyfoundationforjustice for bringing everyone together for such a special night and thank you to my @burberry family for having me.”

She wore a textured two-piece white look, showing off her abs underneath. With only one of the buttons left done, this is another of her chic braless outfits.

She paired the look with a long bejeweled coat, fringe clutch bag, and white stiletto heels.

Lori wore her hair in braids and finished it with Burberry’s bow-shaped earrings.