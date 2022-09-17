Lori Harvey is braless for fashion show

Lori Harvey at amfAR Gala 2021. Photo Credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

As New York Fashion Week came to a close last Wednesday, Tom Ford’s fashion show brought out the best-dressed stars and influencers, as well as the latest hot new fashion trends.

Lori Harvey, known for her stylish wardrobe and pairings, wowed fans when she showed up braless in a sultry dark green pantsuit, complete with chunky gold necklaces and a matching gold-link purse.

The model and entrepreneur wore her hair in chunky, short braids, adding a unique flair to her ensemble.

Also wearing a chunky pair of black platform heels, Harvey posted various pictures from the event on her Instagram page.

She can be seen interacting with singer Erykah Badu, fragrance expert Carine Roitfeld and Tom Ford himself.

While sitting at the fashion show, Harvey was also pictured beside fellow IMG model Taylor Hill.

A fashion icon in the making?

Harvey’s fashion choices and eye-catching beauty have certainly made her a household name in recent years.

At the beginning of NYFW 2022, she stunned at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon’s Party, wearing a two-piece white and hot pink gown, revealing a small amount of underboob and looking every bit amazing.

This past August, the 25-year-old was spotted rocking a sexy, casual look with a Prince t-shirt, metallic silver skirt, and strappy black heels. She fittingly paired the outfit with a curly updo and a fluffy gray purse.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Harvey split with famed actor Michael B. Jordan over the summer, but the breakup has done little to slow the fashion influencer down.

In June 2022, it was announced that the skincare brand owner was officially signed to IMG Models and WME.

Seeing the opportunity as a chance to expand into different avenues, Harvey told WWD at the time, “I’m so excited for what this next chapter holds and am looking forward to expanding my business ventures across fashion, TV, film and entertainment.”

Inside Tom Ford’s star-studded event

Ending NYFW with a bang, Ford’s runway show saw many celebrities pass through, including Madonna, Russell Westbrook, EJ Johnson, Ciara, and more.

According to GQ, Ford displayed a collection featuring eccentric colors and patterns, including, “cheesy western embroidered shirts, a bubblegum pink suit with a short necktie, zebra and cheetah prints galore, and a lacy underwear moment that resembled a Victoria’s Secret show.”

The 61-year-old fashion designer concluded his show with a bow after the crowd offered him a standing ovation, reportedly started by Chris Rock.

Though London Fashion Week is currently underway, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and her upcoming funeral has inevitably caused events to be moved around. Due to Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 19, all events for that day have been rescheduled.

Per LFW’s website, a celebration for LFW will take place in October featuring the events that are set to be postponed.