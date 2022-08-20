Lori Harvey fans are ‘catching viruses’ trying to find a link to her sex tape

Lori Harvey stuns at the amfAR Gala red carpet in LA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Lori Harvey was trending online after rumors hit social media about an alleged sex tape.

Fans quickly scrambled to find the video featuring Steve Harvey’s daughter only to catch a virus instead.

Lori Harvey is coming off a high-profile relationship with movie star Michael B. Jordan.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the former couple called it quits in June after a little over a year of dating.

The skincare founder was trending on Twitter with several tweets suggesting that an explicit video of the model exists.

On Thursday August 18th, Lori Harvey’s name began trending and some people speculated that the Black Panther actor was behind the leak.

Twitter reacts to Lori Harvey’s alleged sex tape video

Twitter users vented their frustration at attempting to find Lori Harvey’s alleged sex tape.

While it is unclear if a video of Harvey even exists, some Twitter fans joked that they ended up with a computer virus rather than a video of Harvey.

“I got 17 viruses looking for this Lori Harvey link….my computer bout to blow up. Can y’all stop playing. Is it real or not?” a Twitter user wrote.

I got 17 viruses looking for this Lori Harvey link….my computer bout to blow up. Can y’all stop playing. Is it real or not? pic.twitter.com/7C853tzs2B — Zen (@Zintality) August 18, 2022

Several social media users had fun with the trending topic, using hilarious memes.

“When that Lori Harvey tape hits Reddit,” a person wrote, featuring a clip of Dwayne Johnson ripping a cast from his arm.

When that Lori Harvey tape hits Reddit pic.twitter.com/za3js3a6jY — call sign: Falcon (@AvalonHaans) August 19, 2022

Another joked that the Lori Harvey sex tape link led to a video of Wendy Williams.

“When you click the Lori Harvey link and it’s Wendy Williams,” the person wrote alongside a clip.

When you click the Lori Harvey link and it’s Wendy Williams pic.twitter.com/MLaGS3TEjc — ♐️💫Peter Darker🚀🕷🕸 (@sideshow_buie92) August 19, 2022

One person tweeted that they would incur an arm injury in less than a week after viewing the alleged tape.

“If that Lori Harvey tape drops this would be me 5 days after,” the tweeter joked with a clip of an athlete getting physiotherapy on his arm.

If that Lori Harvey tape drops this would be me 5 days after

pic.twitter.com/neNe0EbrAu — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) August 18, 2022

A tweeter alleged that Lori’s ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan was behind the alleged leak.

“Michael B Jordan said enough is enough and uploaded the Lori Harvey tape.”

Michael B Jordan said enough is enough and uploaded the Lori Harvey tape pic.twitter.com/nvJEtdKqxU — PonderThat! 🤔 (@PonderThat4) August 18, 2022

However, not everyone was amused by the reaction to the Lori Harvey trend.

Lori Harvey does the ‘alcoholic’ dance

Lori Harvey is out and about and has been spending some time with Tiana Williams. She was featured on one of Tiana’s TikTok videos doing the ‘alcoholic dance.’

The clip starts with Instagram star Amaya Colon dancing with “The friend who never gets drunk.” writing on the screen.

She grabs the phone turning the camera on Tiana Williams and Lori Harvey dancing with “the alcoholics” writing on the video.

The 25-year-old model rocked a cutout black dress and she shakes her hips opposite Williams.