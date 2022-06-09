Lori Harvey deletes all photos of Michael B. Jordan amid split

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were together for over a year. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson and Admedia

Lori Harvey has deleted all photos of Michael B. Jordan after their reported split.

Last week, a source told Entertainment Tonight: “Lori and Michael broke up recently. They were at different stages in their lives.

“The two of them are trying to move on, but they’re both heartbroken and upset.”

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan reportedly split after over a year

Another source told People Magazine that Lori, 25, was allegedly not ready to commit.

The insider said: “[She] wasn’t ready to commit. She is very focused on her career. [She] realized that they weren’t on the same page [while they] were making plans for their future.”

They added: “She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

Lori and Michael, 35, were together for over a year.

Certainly appearing to move on, the daughter of Steve and Majorie Harvey has appeared to wipe out every trace of her former boyfriend on her Instagram page.

Unlike Lori, Michael still has a couple of Instagram photos of his former girlfriend, including a February snap where he declared his love for her.

Lori’s father Steve Harvey supports his daughter

Speaking about how he felt about the break up, Lori’s father Steve said on The Steve Harvey Morning Show: “I feel fine. I’m fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family.”

“I’m team Lori, 1000 percent,” he added. “She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her.”

He continued: “Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”

“As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

Stating that he had no hard feelings towards Michael, Steve added: “He’s still a cool guy…from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

Neither Lori or Michael have commented publicity about the reported break up.

What Lori and Michael have said about each other in the past

Speaking about how Michael and their relationship, Lori told The Real last year: “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”

Last year, Michael also spoke on why the pair went public with their relationship.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through.”

“It takes a special person to deal with that.”

Michael added: “There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy.”

“I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”