Lori Harvey bares midriff in double denim for Essence

Model Lori Harvey rocking Michael Kors at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards in 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Lori Harvey is out and about, this time stopping by in New Orleans for the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture.

The 24-year-old model rocked a double denim ensemble, showing off her gym-honed midriff.

Last month, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey split after just over a year together. However, Harvey appears booked and busy as she continues to promote her new skincare line.

Lori Harvey flashes her midriff in a denim outfit

The daughter of Steve Harvey stunned on the Essense Fest red carpet in an acid wash distressed denim crop top and matching jeans.

She thanked the Essence team for inviting her to the invent in the caption.

“My first time at @essence fest!!! 🥹🤍 thank you @att #dreaminblack for having me speak on your Wealth and Power panel about my journey being a new entrepreneur and @sknbylh ✨ thank you to my team for always holding me down, I love you guys to the moon and back!”

The model shared a series of photos from the event promoting small black businesses. She accessorized the denim outfit with a purple bandana and sandals for a stylish fit.

In October 2021, Lori launched SKN by LH, and the brand offers toner, serums, eye cream, and cleaner sets.

Lori made the most of her time in New Orleans, sharing another post in which she checked out some of the local eateries.

“I love New Orleans food 🤤,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

In the first photo, she poses taking a bite of Loretta’s Authentic Pralines before giving her followers a close-up of some of the local food New Orleans is known for.

Lori Harvey is moving on from Michael B. Jordan

Michael and Lori’s split was a surprise to fans as the pair frequently gushed about one another on social media and in interviews.

A source told ET in early June that the pair “broke up recently” and cited being at “different stages in their lives” as the reason for the split.

“Lori and Michael broke up recently. They were at different stages in their lives,” the source said, continuing: “The two of them are trying to move on, but they’re both heartbroken and upset.”

The former Hollywood couple has been silent on their split, but the 24-year-old let it be known she is ready to enjoy the summer and is in “a really, really good space” following her split from the Creed star.