Lori Harvey looks incredible on the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lori Harvey stuns in a new revealing look.

She wore the outfit while attending a recent star-studded Halloween party. Fellow celebrities including Hailey Beiber and Shawn Mendes, were also in attendance.

For the night, Lori wore a red miniskirt with a matching bra top, revealing her toned abs underneath.

The model paired it with black knee-high boots, an updo with bangs, and gold earrings. She also put on a bejeweled arm cuff in the shape of a snake and a sequin wrap around her skit.

She has yet to reveal exactly who she was attempting to portray.

From wearing white lacy skirts to showing off her toned legs, Lori has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Lori Harvey out and about for Halloween. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Lori Harvey channels Beyonce

This isn’t Lori’s only Halloween look this year. The model recently shared a side-by-side comparison of herself and a music video of Beyonce with her 4.8 million followers, and she did not disappoint.

She chose to replicate the look from the singer’s Me, Myself and I video from back in 2003.

Lori went braless in a black off-the-shoulder maxi dress, hugging her amazing physique.

She complemented the long sleeve dress with a blonde bangs hairstyle and a dewy makeup look.

Her blonde hair debut was done by her go-to hairstylist Ry Christopher, who has also worked with Tiffany Haddish and Skai Jackson.

Lori Harvey’s new company

Last year Lori announced that she was embarking on a business career for the first time. She launched the popular vegan skincare company Skn by LH. It was released a little over a year ago, on October 22, with Lori being the sole founder.

The affordable line features everything from cruelty-free toners to the model’s five-step skincare routine.

She has since opened up about her personal connection to skincare and how that changed once her career took off.

In an interview with Allure, she said that “I have very sensitive skin, and I really struggled with [it] as a teenager. Once I got into modeling, I was having really, really bad breakouts because of all the makeup being applied to my face.”

The model also talked about what it was like to start a beauty company at just 24 years old. “I’ve been at this for a while now, it’s is a lot of hard work. I’m 100 percent hands-on with every aspect of my business. I not only had to learn about formulas but also how to structure a business, the financial side of it.”

The skincare line is only currently available on the company’s website.