Loren Gray wows in black and white ensemble for her latest red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Loren Gray sent temperatures soaring as she rocked a corset-style top and sheer white dress for her latest red-carpet ensemble.

The social media starlet is no stranger to donning wow-worthy outfits that show off her fabulous figure and stellar style.

Since breaking out onto the scene back in 2016, many fans have been keeping up with the 20-year-old and all of the fashion choices she makes.

Whether it’s a tiny crop top for a bathroom selfie or a gorgeous green velour sports bra and camo pants – Loren can flawlessly pull off any type of look.

Earlier this week, on Monday (December 6), the blonde beauty was snapped at the People’s Choice Awards in California.

Loren, who has 23.7 million Instagram followers, looked sensational as she posed up a storm on the red carpet at the star-studded event.

Loren Gray turns heads in her latest red carpet ensemble

As she struck a gorgeous pose, Loren rocked a black leather bustier that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

The leather material of the corset-like top added an edgy touch to the look too.

Loren teamed the bustier with a sheer white maxi shirt that exuded elegance and style.

Not afraid to show off her skin, the singer’s underwear could be seen due to the sheer material of the dress.

The skirt was also floor-length and draped behind her as she strutted her stuff on the red carpet.

For makeup, Loren styled her iconic blonde tresses into loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

Her makeup was equally as bold as her ensemble – with the stunner opting for a smokey eye, sky-high lashes, and a coating of pink gloss on her plump pout.

Loren Gray’s collaboration with Revlon

With over 23.5 million followers on Instagram, it’s no surprise that Loren has been keeping pretty busy over the past few years.

Besides her immense presence on platforms like TikTok or Instagram, Loren is also a singer who is getting ready to release her debut studio album.

What’s more, since 2020, she has been working with the iconic makeup brand Revlon.

Speaking to Glossy, Loren said working with Revlon was a “collaboration made in heaven.”

She added, “I’m such a makeup lover, I’m such a big fan of Revlon, and they’re so incredible to work with.

In April, she debuted a collaboration that included a product that she designed herself.

It includes an eyeshadow palette of her own design, called the Revlon x Loren Gray Fierce Angel Makeup Collection Eyeshadow Palette.