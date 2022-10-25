Loren Gray stuns on 2020 Instagram’s GRAMMY Luncheon red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Loren Gray looks incredible in a new lace look.

The influencer showed off her amazing physique in a new bedroom selfie.

She wore a sleeveless green top, showing off the hummingbird tattoo on her right arm.

The top had white lace detailing at the top, matching her fingerless gloves.

She paired the look with a lock-shaped gold necklace and her signature natural makeup look.

From wearing tiny crop tops to showing off her bra, Loren has a fantastic fashion sense.

Loren Gray’s Halloween look

For this Halloween, Loren is going full glam with her makeup. A few days ago, she shared the full video of her upcoming chic look in a partnership with major makeup brand Revolve. She even included the names of every product she used to bring the look together.

In the clip, the influencer rocked an unzipped oversized black hoodie, showing off her burgundy bralette underneath.

She also wore a pair of small gold hood earrings, a thin gold chain necklace, and her hair in a high ponytail.

Loren has always had a good relationship with Revolve; she even attended the Revolve Festival earlier this year during Coachella.

Loren Gray’s music career

Aside from her social media stardom, Loren is also known for her successful music career. She has collaborated with everyone from the popular group Lost Kings to rapper Saweetie on her music and has released nine singles so far.

The influencer was even accepted into the Recording Academy‘s Class of 2022.

In an interview with Euphoria Magazine, she said that she wants people to, “listen to my music and dance to it and have a good time and get something out of it. You know what I mean? I don’t care what that is or how people relate to it or whatever. I just want people to listen to it and get something out of it… I think it’s the same as me [as] an online personality, I’ve always just wanted people to be able to walk away from whatever they’re doing and watch a video or whatever and just have a good time for a minute.”

Loren has not released any music since her single Piece of Work back in 2021. It was her first-ever music release as an independent artist after she announced that she had left both of her record labels. So far, Piece of Work has nearly one million views on YouTube.