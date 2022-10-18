Loren Gray up close. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Loren Gray looked incredible in a tight black crop top.

She took a selfie while she posed inside her bathroom.

The influencer wore a long sleeve black crop that showed off her amazing physique and her pierced belly button.

She paired the look with low-rise camouflage jeans and a gold chained necklace.

Loren wore her hair in a high ponytail and put on her signature natural makeup look.

From showing off her abs to her bedroom selfies, Loren Gray has always shown her amazing fashion sense.

Pic credit: @loren/Instagram

Loren Gray on set

Loren recently wrapped on her newest project. She plays the character Katrina in the upcoming movie called Incoming and it does not have a release date or trailer just yet. The movie also features Love, Victor star Isabella Ferreira.

This isn’t the first time Loren has worked on her acting career. Last year she had her own Snapchat original series called Honestly Loren.

She shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the film, including one of her amazing set looks, to her millions of fans.

The TikToker rocked a black and white crop top and a pair of mid-rise grey sweatpants while sipping on her iced coffee.

She wore her hair in a messy bun, put on a thin necklace, and her black glasses.

Loren Gray’s social media

Loren Gray is known as one of the most successful TikTok stars. She started her online career at just 13 years old and hasn’t stopped since. In 2019, she was even nominated for the Social Star award for the iHeart Radio Awards, alongside Tana Mongeau and Bhad Bhabie.

But, the Piece of Work singer has opened up about the pressure of making content for her fans.

In an interview with Refinery 29, she admitted the stress by saying, “Having that constant pressure of an audience, pleasing people, and making sure that I’m being the best version of me that people want to watch so I can keep a roof over my head has been the story of my life for the past six years that I’ve been on the internet.”

She continued, “It’s really difficult to have a really solid sense of self when you’re constantly surrounded by opinion. And it’s a lot of pressure, but it’s definitely also grounded me.”

Loren currently has over 50 million followers and 3 billion likes on TikTok. As of today, she is among the Top 15 most followed TikTok influencers, which also includes Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae.