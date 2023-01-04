Loren Gray sizzled in a black ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Loren Gray celebrated the release of her new song with a few jaw-dropping snaps in black lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

She could be seen perched on the edge of a brick fireplace in the first photo as she sent a smoldering gaze straight through the camera.

She wore her hair slicked back in a chic high ponytail, with her full lips coated in a light pink gloss and her lashes sent to the heavens.

Beyond a few pieces of delicate silver jewelry, she let the barely-there ensemble speak for itself.

While the 20-year-old social media star initially rose to fame by lip-syncing radio hits, she’s now recording her own music and recently released a new track titled Guilty.

She captioned the share, “cannot believe it’s been 4 days since guilty came out <33 I love u thank u so much for believing in me & loving me back 🧸🌨️.”

Loren Gray showed off her famous figure in strapless white dress to give more thanks

Loren kept the gratitude coming yesterday, sharing another unforgettable look to show off the recent Spotify success of her new song, Guilty.

The bright blonde beauty looked amazing in a see-through strapless white dress with cut-outs in the front and back.

She wore her luminous locks down in classic curls with a pin-straight center part and added a frilly bracelet for extra flair.

The carousel included all the Spotify playlists her track has been added to since its release in late December.

Loren Gray sizzled in black to promote Fashion Nova’s ‘biggest sale of the year’

With a face and body like hers, it should come as no shock that Loren is an ambassador for Fashion Nova, a clothing brand serving up some serious style.

The striking Pennsylvania native took to Instagram to share news of the company’s “biggest sale of the year,” wearing a figure-flattering black dress that barely made it to her thighs.

Loren clearly isn’t afraid to try new outfits and share them with her colossal fanbase, making her a perfect fit for the fashion brand.

Of course, outrageous success at such a young age doesn’t come without a cost, and Loren has been very open about the intense pressure she feels every day.

During an exclusive interview with Refinery29, she said, “I come across as someone who has got it all together, people have this idea of me, but I feel like if I’m not meeting their expectations, I’m letting everyone down.”

Loren further added “I’m still a work in progress. I have to just be ok with being me.”