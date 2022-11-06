Lolo Jones attends the 2018 ESPYS. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Olympic athlete and reality TV star Lolo Jones recently embraced her magical side for an entertaining show featuring world-famous magician Criss Angel.

In an Instagram video (below), the 40-year-old looked stunning as she showed off her unique costume from the show. It consisted of mesh or fishnet panels and what appeared to be a black leather bra and skimpy shorts visible underneath.

Those leather pieces are connected via thin black straps running along the sides of Lolo’s abs. Straps also run on the top of her bra, up and around her neck, and along the sides of Lolo’s legs connecting to leather garters. Metal hardware is also visible on the straps and shorts.

The costume is complete with a pair of sleek black boots, giving her the perfect look for an illusionist.

Lolo also had her hair styled back on top, with some of her long wavy locks flowing down toward her midsection. As one would expect with a TV appearance, her makeup is also on point and adds to the gorgeous look.

Her quick video revealed her sizzling costume from head to toe and shared some scenes from her time on stage in the outfit.

“Real fire. Real danger. Can I do a Criss Angel Illusion in front of a live audience?” she wrote over a slide showing her standing on a large box with flames on the stage below her and by her sides.

“I CAN FINALLY TELL YOU!! TOMORROW Watch me perform some of @crissangel most iconic illusions on #MagicWithTheStars,” Lolo wrote in her caption.

The Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars episode aired on Saturday, November 5, on CW. Magic With the Stars features celebrities training with professional magicians to attempt to perform illusions on the show.

A panel of judges, led by Angel, scores the celeb contestants, with the highest-scoring ones returning for a grand finale. The winner takes home the golden wand.

Viewers can check out Lolo’s complete episode, which also features actor Frankie Muniz, on CW’s Magic With the Stars page.

Fans react to Lolo’s costume and video

With Lolo Jones sharing the recent video preview of her costume and magic show, it caused fans to react to the look. Over 21,000 likes and 600-plus comments had arrived as of this writing.

One individual remarked they thought Lolo was wearing a dominatrix costume for Halloween, with Lolo replying she’s dressed as a zombie “for like 7 out of the last 10 years.”

Lolo’s no stranger to TV or competitions, as she previously appeared in the competition series The Challenge for one regular season on MTV and a spinoff show for charity based on it.

Former castmate Cara Maria Sorbello commented that Lolo has “the coolest life” based on her clip.

“OMG you are gorgeous in that outfit hope you give the guys a run for their money with the magic,” another fan commented about Lolo’s appearance.

Lolo Jones’ workout and diet changes with competition

With a longtime career as an Olympic athlete, Lolo puts in a lot of work when preparing for various competitions. She’s been involved in both summer and winter events. As an Olympic hurdler, she’s generally kept her body long and lean and has minimal body fat.

A 2017 Redbull article featured insights into Jones’ workouts and comments from her about training. They mentioned a workout back then, which included deadlifting, power-cleans, and squats, followed by work at a nearby track. Lolo also shares some of her workouts and tips on her social media, including the Facebook video below for quick ab work.

She told Redbull that she often has to find motivation like others do to work out.

“I’m just like everybody else,” Jones said. “There are days when I don’t wanna get out of bed and other times when I wanna work out.”

While Lolo mainly kept herself lean for track and field, that changed when she switched gears to train for bobsledding. A Stack interview featured comments from Lolo indicating she had to drop about 30 lbs. following an attempt to participate in bobsledding at the Winter Olympics years ago.

She said the first step in dropping weight was to stop consuming those hefty protein shakes and weight gainers, but she also made other diet changes to lose additional weight.

“I lost the next 10 pounds by cutting my portions and eating healthier meals, like chicken or fish. No more double-cheeseburgers!” Lolo shared.

She admitted the last 10 pounds were the hardest for her. Lolo said she had to really monitor her cravings and sweet tooth when it came to favorites like burritos or chocolate.

Based on her recent appearance on Magic With the Stars, Lolo still looks fit and fantastic, likely thanks to keeping her diet healthy and workouts consistent.