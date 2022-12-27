Lola Consuelos rocked her Christmas outfit. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola Consuelos is home with her family for the holidays and seemingly enjoying every minute of it.

Kelly Ripa’s daughter posed for a Christmas photo with her parents and two brothers, Michael and Joaquin.

The raven-haired beauty stunned in her tan sweater dress paired with black tights and boots. The dress was adorned with red trimming at the bottom and around the sleeves.

The waistline of the outfit was also jazzed up with what appeared to be holly, and the dress buttoned up from there.

Known for her style, Lola often makes headlines for her swimwear and sense of fashion. She has grown up in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, thanks to her two famous parents, though you wouldn’t know it.

Meanwhile, the stylish photo of Lola was courtesy of her mom, Kelly who showed off her family photo on social media.

“Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)” she captioned the post.

Lola Consuelos stunned in beachwear

Over the summer, Lola Consuelos stunned in various swimsuits as she worked to promote her single.

She spent time at a beach house with her family, making headlines for the jaw-dropping looks she donned.

One look, in particular, was a bikini under an ultra-sheer coverup. It was the summer of Lola, and her followers were here for it.

Lola has been hanging out with her parents for the holiday season. They recently took in The Nutcracker as their yearly tradition, and the trio snapped a photo to mark the occasion.

Lola Consuelos’ music career

Surrounded by parents who are in the entertainment business and a brother who is following in their acting footsteps, Lola Consuelos decided to follow her own passion–music.

She worked hard to hype up the release of her single, Paranoia Silverlining. She pushed it on social media platforms with help from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Having famous parents helped her to promote her music, but her talent allowed the song to soar. Lola’s voice is stunning, proving that she can set herself apart in a world where there is much of the same.

Lola is spending time with her two brothers and parents as the year comes to a close. While much of the year has been spent working hard on her music and sneaking in time with family, this Christmas, everyone was able to spend quality time together.

Lola Consuelos couldn’t have chosen a more perfect outfit for her Christmas cheer display.