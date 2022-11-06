Lola Consuelos helped her mom promote her book. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa’s daughter finally received her copy of her mom’s memoir.

Lola Consuelos puckered up for a photo while showing off Kelly’s book.

The daytime talk show host has recruited her family to help promote her book, including her husband, Mark Consuelos.

It was only a matter of time before Lola popped in to help her mom with some promotion. After all, Kelly and Mark helped her get the word out about her music.

As the middle child, Lola has focused on success and creating her own path.

Acting isn’t her thing, but she is always there to lend a hand to help support her family.

On Kelly Ripa’s Instagram, she posts a lot about her book. It’s on the best-sellers list, and she has many friends who want to help her promote her masterpiece.

Kelly’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, is in on helping as well.

She allowed her mom to get a snap of her while she held the book to add to her Instagram.

Lola was bare-faced and casual-looking as she took the photo. She wore minimal jewelry with earrings and a ring that was visible on her hand while holding the book.

Lola Consuelos and Mark Consuelos partnered with McCormick Grill Mates to support Feeding America

Last year, Kelly Ripa’s daughter and her husband, Mark Consuelos, teamed up to help Feeding America.

The father and daughter duo shared some photos of them grilling in honor of Father’s Day in 2021 when McCormick ran the campaign for Feeding America.

Hunger and food insecurity rose astronomically with the coronavirus pandemic, so Mark and Lola decided to help spread the word.

While speaking to People about their choice to partner with McCormick, Mark said, “It’s something that we can really bring a lot of awareness to, something that should be addressed.”

Mark also praised Lola, revealing his love for being a girl dad. She was born just before Father’s Day, to which Mark said, “I just thought it was really cool, because I remember 20 years ago when she was born — she’s gonna be 20 on June 16 — it was the day before Father’s Day.”

Lola is now 21 and just released her first single, Paranoia Silverlining, which was met with a great response. She did many promotions on social media, including sharing some swimsuit shots.