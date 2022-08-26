Lola Consuelos in a black bikini goes sheer with a gorgeous view

Lola Consuelos showed off in a black bikini by the pool. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Lola Consuelos is having a hot girl summer in a bikini by the water.

She’s been busy promoting and sharing content about her song, Paranoia Silverling.

Her parents, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, have been helping their daughter with promotions, including sharing photos of Lola with her two brothers, Michael and Joaquin.

Lola rarely shares photos of herself, but as summer comes to a close in a few weeks, she dropped a carousel of pictures for her followers to enjoy.

From swimsuits to bikinis, Lola hasn’t been shy about showing off her toned body. She rocked a green swimsuit as her mom promoted her song, and this time, she was in a black bikini with a sheer cover-up as she posed by the water.

There’s also one of Lola doing a handstand in the pool, with only her feet visible.

Lola Consuelos stuns in black bikini

On Instagram, Lola Consuelos blessed her followers with a carousel of pictures of random moments.

She captioned the post, “Girls&boys on film”

It opened with her handstand in the pool. The following slides featured her dad, Mark Consuelos, playing backgammon, candid shots of Lola acting goofy with friends, Lola in the black bikini as she posed by the pool in a sheer cover-up, and the final slide is of her walking on a beach in a black one-piece.

Lola Consuelos’ talent comes honestly

Lola Consuelos comes from a family full of talented individuals.

Her parents, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa met on the set of the now-defunct ABC soap, All My Children. They were a supercouple, and 30 years later, fans still remember them as Hayley and Mateo. Their on-screen love story turned into a real-life fairytale, which turned into the couple welcoming three children.

Michael Consuelos has followed in his parent’s footsteps in acting. In Riverdale, he starred as a younger version of his dad, who played Hiriam Lodge.

As for herself, Lola has an amazing voice. Releasing her own music has been a goal of hers, and earlier this month, she followed through with the release of Paranoia Silverling. With a bit of help from her famous parents and her social media-savvy abilities, the song is getting plenty of promotion in all the right places.

While summer may be coming to a close, Lola Consuelos is still living her best life in a black bikini by the pool.