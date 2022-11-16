Lizzo thrills superfan when she sent gorgeous EMMYs dress for her to wear

Lizzo has gifted a fan a similar version of the gorgeous ruffled gown she wore at the Emmys 2022. Pic credit: @lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo has proved that she’s the gift that just keeps on giving as the music superstar sent a fan her dress after she saw a viral TikTok asking for her help.

Aurielle Marie, a poet and author posted the now-viral video on TikTok in October where they explained that they were struggling to find a dress for their figure.

Lizzo soon caught wind of the video, which saw Aurielle make a plea to borrow one of the star’s gowns for a prestigious event that celebrated their recent book.

In the pursuit of a gown that would be “big b**** and red carpet-ready,” Aurielle enlisted the help of the About Damn Time singer.

The TikToker asked Lizzo, an advocate of self-love and confidence, if they could borrow the ensemble she wore in September to the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The stunning dress that Lizzo rocked was a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown that truly looked nothing short of sensational.

Lizzo fan thrilled when they received her dress

Hoping their video would make it back to Lizzo, they said, “I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b**** in the room and all the scrutiny and hypervisibility that comes with that.”

They continued, “I’ve watched you talk about it… But the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there.”

Then on Tuesday, Aurielle posted a follow-up video, revealing that Lizzo had actually sent her a designer dress similar to the one she wore.

“Shut the f*** up!” Aurielle shouted while jumping up and down while wearing the gift.

They captioned the clip, “I might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress @lizzo, my bad babe! Words don’t suffice, and thank you isn’t enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Y’all! A b**** is certified LIZZO SIZED!!!!!! And LOOK AT THIS GOWN! @Out Magazine here I come!”

Following the success of Aurielle’s recent poetry book Gumbo Ya Ya, they were named one of Out Magazines‘ 2022 Out100.

As a result, they will attend a gala that celebrates impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people – and now they’ll be wearing the jaw-dropping dress too.

Lizzo roasts a fan’s ex while on stage

This isn’t the first time that Lizzo has looked out for her fans.

Back in October, while performing on stage, the 34-year-old called a fan’s ex on FaceTime and roasted him in front of everyone, as iHeart reported.

During her debut Madison Square Garden concert, the beauty accepted the request of a fan who held up a sign asking the singer to call her ex.

The fan, who called herself Brittany, told Lizzo that her ex-lover, DJ, was too busy working multiple jobs to spend time with her.

The Pretty Hurts singer was not pleased with DJ, saying to Brittany when someone loves you, they put you first.

She then went on to FaceTime DJ, calling him out in front of the laughing crowd of 15,000.

Tonight at the concert Lizzo took a girl from the audience’s cell phone and called her ex live onstage at Madison Square Garden to ask him why he missed his chance at a bad bitch. pic.twitter.com/MOcJXkSQX4 — Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) October 3, 2022

“Brittany is my homegirl, and she told me what’s going on, homegirl to homegirl. So, what’s the f****n’ deal? You about to miss out on a bad b***h or what?” the singer told DJ.

Even DJ himself was surprised that Lizzo was on the call instead of his ex.