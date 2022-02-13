Lizzo shows off pink velvet Valentine’s Day look complete with pink heart-shaped hair and a shot of her thong￼

Lizzo celebrated love day in the most Lizzo way possible, donning pink hair shaped like hearts and rocking out in a sexy thong. Pic credit: LizzoMusic/YouTube

Lizzo took to her Instagram page this weekend to give fans some eye-candy to kick-start the upcoming holiday.

Lizzo dressed for Valentine’s Day in a revealing velvet outfit with pink hair knotted into heart shapes

The eclectic and unabashed singer, who will turn 34 in late April, posted a series of sexy snaps as she donned bright pink hair and a velvety top that revealed plenty of cleavage and skin.

With her Valentine-hued locks half twisted upward into two heart-shaped top knots, Lizzo was a stunner as she slayed in her barely-there velvet top.

The hybrid crop top/body suit tapered off down at belly and thighs into some stringy bits of material and the singer made sure to display her backside to show off the skinny thong line behind her.

Thicker strips of the velvet ran down her legs to attach to some thigh-high pants which attached to the rest of the outfit with some criss-cross of strings and two thicker strips of fabric.

Lizzo topped off the shocking and risque look with some super sparkly, crystal-encrusted fingernails that were clear on the body of each nail except for the tips which were laden with red crystals that formed hearts at the tip of each finger.

Lizzo matched her makeup with the rest of her attire, keeping her face fresh and perfectly-blended with impeccable foundation, sparkly pink lipstick, insanely lengthy eyelashes, and lavender tinted eye shadow.

Lizzo is rumored to tour this year

The daring singer has a lot to celebrate this year as she continues to ride off her success from last year’s collaboration with Cardi B on the hit song Rumors as well as preparing for a tour sometime this summer, though dates and locations seem to be unconfirmed so far.

Although Lizzo was shut-out from this year’s Grammy nominations, she still remains one of the hottest artists to hit the mainstream within the last few years and fans can expect to see a new album from the singer this year, her first in over two years.

Lizzo also teased fans with a new single entitled Special, sharing the music on a Logitech ad in which the singer is featured in support of her new campaign with the company.

Speaking with Forbes this year, Lizzo called her participation with Logitech a “really cool rabbit hole of an experience about the world that we’re building digitally.”

The campaign will aim to educate buyers about the latest computers, mice, cameras, and other technology to help boost their range to include younger audiences.