Lizzo shows off in blue spandex while covered in glitter

Lizzo shared videos of her dancing with glitter to promote her clothing brand’s latest drop. Pic credit: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Faith, trust, and Lizzo covered in shiny blue pixie dust.

The Juice singer took to Instagram on Thursday to promote her clothing brand, Yitty, for its newest release.

She shared three photos and two videos while wearing a matching royal blue Yitty workout set that featured a low-cut bra top and biker shorts. Both pieces also repetitively showcased the brand’s name in white-colored font on the bands.

Lizzo danced in slow motion with glitter thrown at her

As an ongoing advocate for body positivity during the span of her career, Lizzo has been known to unapologetically share her authenticity with her social media followers.

In the first slow-motion video to promote her brand’s clothing, she shared an up-close video of her twerking while blue glitter was thrown at her. The backside of her shorts also clearly displayed the Yitty logo in the same shiny blue color.

In the second video, Lizzo showed off the bra top by shaking her chest while having someone throw blue glitter on her again. “NEW TITTY—I MEAN @YITTY DROP TOMORROW,” she ironically wrote in the video’s caption.

While the slow-motion videos were sure to grab the attention of her followers, the Good As Hell singer also shared a swipe-through of three photos that really showed off her bright blue, glitter-filled look.

The message behind Lizzo’s clothing brand Yitty

Earlier this year, Lizzo teamed up with Fabletics to release her own shapewear brand that is said to “liberate every d*mn body.”

The brand stemmed from the Grammy-winning singer’s childhood moniker and was a three-year development that turned her lifelong dream into a reality. The size-inclusive line has become known to promote self-love and boost confidence for every body type.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear,” Lizzo said. “I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

“I want you to be able to look at yourself in the mirror and feel f**king confident and say: ‘I love you, I want to treat you well, You deserve this,'” she continued.

Along with the brand’s latest release, Lizzo also shared that from July 2 to the 4, Yitty will donate 100% of its net proceeds to the National Network of Abortion Funds in the wake of the recent SCOTUS overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The latest drop of the Yitty collection is available now, ranging from size XS to 6X. Glitter not included.