Lizzo shows off her curves in another tiny bikini, proclaiming ‘big grrl summer has begun’ and fans are here for it

Lizzo isn’t shy about showing off her body. Pic credit: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo is kicking off summer in what is becoming some signature bikini-clad shots and the singer, rapper and flutist has already declared what kind of summer it’s going to be.

Lizzo sizzled in series of bikini-clad shots

The Truth Hurts singer, 33, showed off her curves in a multi-colored bikini top and a thong-style bottom while posing in front of what appeared to be her home with the caption, “BIG GIRL SUMMER HAS BEGUN. YOU BEEN WARNED.”

With her long, black hair loose and cascading down her shoulders and back, the singer sizzled in the green, orange, and black-patterned swimwear.

The bikini top had black straps that were held together near the cups by woven-in, chunky golden beads, with the matching thong tapering off on the sides of her hips with the same beading work.

A simple silver cross necklace adorned her neck and over-sized, sparkly hoop earrings added some pizzazz to the ensemble.

In the final posting of the series, Lizzo shared a quick video of herself posing in the outfit, showing off her backside physique while glancing at the camera and giving her hair a tiny toss as she held up some vivid neon green shades to her face.

Fans are here for Lizzo’s latest physique-baring swim wear shots

As an avid social media poster and confident, body-baring celebrity, Lizzo got some support from fans who seemed to be living for her newest post.

One fan commented on the pics saying, “OMG YESSSSS,” while another fan seemed to be appreciative of Lizzo’s bold style, saying, “It is the unapologetic confidence for me!!!”

What are Lizzo’s best style moments to date?

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has had many style wins since she rose to fame in 2019.

The entertainer made a statement at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, wearing a dramatic, black, off-the-shoulder, asymmetrical dress with the word Vote in bright white going across it. She completed the look with long, black nails and the word Vote painted across her ring fingernail.

Lizzo made waves in December 2019 when she wore a short, black dress with a revealing backside to an NBA game. The look left fans divided over the singer’s choice in attire, with some deeming it to be too risque for a basketball game.

Whatever fans may think of Lizzo’s bold stylistic choices, the singer appears to be indifferent to any haters who might try to bash her decisions.

Jillian Michaels, fitness guru and former The Biggest Loser coach, slammed Lizzo for her weight in early 2020, saying the singer would get diabetes and that society shouldn’t be celebrating her body.

Lizzo clapped back in the most Lizzo way, sharing first a panorama-view of her home and scenery outside, with the caption, “This is my life. I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place,” a comment that seemed to address the comments made by Jillian.

The singer later regained her footing by sharing several glam shots, showing off purple hair, glowing skin, and baring her curves again in a black lingerie outfit, showing that she wasn’t going to be taken down by Jillian’s comments.

With her last album nearly two years behind her, Lizzo fans are hopeful that the singer will release a new one sometime this year.