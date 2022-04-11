Lizzo shows off bare backside in cutout leggings

Lizzo had all her fans talking after sharing a provocative video clip in which she bared her butt in a daring ensemble. Pic credit: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo appears to be thoroughly enjoying her time in the spotlight.

The daring and confident singer of hits such as Truth Hurts and the Cardi B collaboration Rumors, 33, had all her fans going crazy again with yet another shocking choice of attire.

Wiggling her backside for the cameras, Lizzo dominated social media with her most recent post.

Lizzo bared her butt for the camera in her latest Instagram post

Lizzo teased her followers with the caption “SONG OF THE SUMMER DROPPING 4/14! ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME- PRE SAVE LINK IN BIO” as she dropped another hint at her upcoming musical endeavors while donning a very revealing number.

The singer rocked her private jet staircase wearing a sultry one-piece outfit with a giant cut-out at the backside that showed off her butt and legs.

In the twelve-second video clip, Lizzo could be seen rolling up to her jet in a shiny black limo, rolling her window down and tilting her shades below her eyes before exiting the vehicle and sashaying her way up the ramp to be whisked away.

The singer made sure to take her time going up the steps, pausing a few times to give a fierce glance over her shoulder while tossing her mane around her face and jiggling her hips from side to side.

Fans were there for Lizzo’s latest shock-and-awe look

The feedback from her fans was overwhelmingly positive, with most of Lizzo’s fans sharing a collective freak-out over the latest hint about the singer’s new upcoming music.

“GOTTTT DAMN!!! I’M TRYNA SEE SOMETHIN’ ELSE DROPPIN TOO!!! 👀 THIS SET IS BOMB AF!!! 🥵” penned one person who appeared to be practically drooling over the look.

Someone else referenced Lizzo’s song title, saying, “ABOUT DAMN TIME!!!!!!!”

Some other fans directly praised the songstress for her incredible confidence and prowess, seemingly in utter awe of Lizzo’s latest show of force.

“She’s amazing I feel good every time I see her no matter what mood I’m in 🙌” wrote one supporter, with others echoing the sentiment saying “Wow she’s 🔥🔥 her confidence is fierce so attractive” and “Gurrrrl I’m loving your confidence😍 dint give a damn who says what. People always telling women to love themselves, be proud no matter your weight or skin color then those same people got something negative to say when you loving you.”

With a long three-year gap between her last album and her newest music, Lizzo’s new album is finally expected to be released imminently, with a projected date of April 14th for it to hit stores.