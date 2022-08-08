Lizzo proudly shows her curves in hot pink thong bikini

Lizzo showed off her curves in a hot pink bikini. Pic credit: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo showed her curves in a hot pink thong bikini as she sat down to film a video, proud of herself for a mention in one of Beyonce’s new songs.

The About D**n Time singer (which reached number one on the Billboard charts this week) wore a hot pink string bikini with fishnet stockings underneath as she filmed an inspirational video.

Her ample assets were on display in the barely-there bikini, and her curves looked sensational.

She stroked her hair as she talked into the camera and told her followers, “I remember when I was telling my friend’s mom what my major in college was going to be. And I told her I was going to major in music performance, and she laughed in my face.”

The singer added, “I only got one thing to say,” and played a clip from one of Beyonce’s newest songs in which she mentions Lizzo by name.

She laughed and screamed, saying, “Bye!” at the end of the clip.

Lizzo captioned the video, “I ALWAYS BELIEVED IN ME NOW BEYONCÉ BELIEVE IN ME TOO,” and it received over 281k likes including from The Good Place star Kristin Bell.

Lizzo is a body positivity advocate and even has her own shapewear line

The Good as Hell singer is a body positivity advocate, frequently sharing pictures of her curves in various states of undress on Instagram.

She even started her own shapewear line called Yitty, which she frequently models for. Just last week, she posed in a black halter neck crop top and matching underwear in front of what appeared to be the Los Angeles skyline.

Her hair was short and platinum blonde, and she went barefoot as she looked at the camera confidently and jutted out her hip.

Her curves were fully on display as she leaned down on all fours in the last picture on the Instagram carousel, staring up at the camera seductively.

She captioned the images, “THE BODY BUTTER COLLECTION FROM @YITTY IS HERE🧈🧈🧈.”

Lizzo spoke about the ideal beauty standard and creating her own

The Juice singer was featured on the cover of People magazine’s Women Changing the World issue and spoke about body confidence.

She told the publication, “I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day.”

She said she believes she may not be everyone’s ideal body, but she is creating her own beauty standard. She said, “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.”

“And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day, that will just be the standard,” she added.