Lizzo poses in a tiny bikini as she announces she’s headed ‘back to work’

Lizzo declared she is heading ‘back to work’ as she posed in a tiny golden bikini while hanging in the pool. Pic credit: Lizzo/YouTube

Lizzo rocked the internet this week, doing what she does best as she posed in a tiny bikini on Instagram.

The unabashed 33-year-old singer, who made her mark in the music industry with songs like Good As Hell and Truth Hurts, shared another revealing snap to her social media account, something she doesn’t appear to be shy about.

Lizzo looked as glowing as ever as she posed in the shimmery golden swimwear while standing in a pool, her hair left naturally curly while her face appeared to be make-up free.

Lizzo rocked a gold bikini while claiming she is headed ‘back to work’

Flaunting the curves she is known for by all her fans, Lizzo slayed in the small bikini as she soaked up some rays and captioned the shot, saying simply “Back to work.”

Fans were all about the new photo, and they came to her Instagram page to share their thoughts and excitement about the possibility of new music on the horizon.

“DOES THIS MEAN NEW MUSIC OR??? LIZZO STOP PLAYIN WITH ME…” asked one fan eagerly.

“Yes. Absolutely,” replied another user, as someone else said, “You need a swimwear line 🥵.”

Pic credit: @lizzo/Instagram

Still, more fans came to comment on the post, penning, “I always appreciate lizzo cause she turn around in her pictures.. respect queen,” “We give thanks!!! Stunning always!!!,” and “Love this outfit 🔥.”

Pic credit: @lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo last teased new music with her collaboration on Rumors with Cardi B

Fans have been awaiting announcements of new music from Lizzo since her last solo album, Cuz I love You, came out nearly three years ago.

The singer has been relatively quiet about any new albums, having left fans hanging after she and Cardi B released their hit song Rumors last summer.

The singer opened up to Variety last month, however, and discussed her upcoming album while explaining why it has taken so long to come out.

“I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018,” Lizzo said, adding that she needed to wait until it had “evolved to a place where I’m proud.”

She explained that this album is “one of the most musically badass, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date” and that she hopes that this album will contain “some of the most useful music pieces of music to ever exist.”

No word has been released yet as to exactly when Lizzo’s new music will officially drop.