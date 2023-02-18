Singer Lizzo is booked and busy, and we love to see it!

The 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) hitmaker is fresh off winning her fourth Grammy Award and is already on tour overseas.

After embarking on a nationwide North American tour last year to support her latest studio album, Special, Lizzo is taking her show-stopping performances to Europe.

Last night, the talented entertainer kicked off the European leg in Oslo, Norway, and documented the occasion with an Instagram upload.

“Special Tour Night 1: ✅,” she wrote in her caption. “Thank you Oslo!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

As always, Lizzo looks her fabulous self and like she’s having the time of her life.

Lizzo shined bright in her Oslo performance

When it comes to fashion, Lizzo knows how to get us talking.

In her latest Instagram upload, which consisted of two snapshots, the Hustlers actor shared pics that featured her donning brightly colored garments.

In the first slide, Lizzo opted for a multicolored dress that was low-cut at the front. The item of clothing dazzled in the light and complimented her shape.

Lizzo sported her dark curly locks down and rocked pointy acrylic nails.

Captured in the moment, Lizzo can be seen belting out one of her hits on stage while holding onto her microphone, which was firmly placed on the top of a jeweled stand.

In slide number two, Lizzo wowed in a bodysuit of the same print. She can be seen accessorizing with hoop earrings while in the middle of a performance.

With her arms in the air, Lizzo was captured with a fun expression on her face. Behind the superstar appeared her dancers in shimmery crop tops and high-waisted skirts.

With the upload only being live for two hours, Lizzo’s post managed to rack up more than 100,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.2 million followers.

Lizzo wears her shapewear brand on tour

In early 2022, Lizzo launched her shapewear brand named Yitty, which aims to be inclusive for people of all sizes.

Yitty bodysuits are available online, ranging in price from $49.95 to $89.95. However, fans can purchase a VIP Membership to receive incredibly reduced pricing, such as bodysuits for $24.

Aside from bodysuits, the brand offers shapewear such as bras and underwear, as well as lines of sleepwear, pants, and shirts.

For her Special Tour, she teamed up with the brand’s head designer, Kara Lacayo, and crystal artist, Disco Daddy, to help create all the outfits for each performance.

In an interview with Teen Vogue last year, Lizzo revealed which one of the outfits she wore on the North American leg was her favorite.

“I still have to say my Yitty one-piece bodysuit that was hand-crystalled with the Yitty tattoo on the a**,” she said. “It was perfect. I wish I was wearing that right now!”

As reported by NME, Lizzo will be touring across Europe for the next month, where she will visit the likes of Paris, Amersham, and Dublin before wrapping up at London’s iconic O2 Arena.