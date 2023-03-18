Singer Lizzo is living her best life right now.

After releasing her studio album Special last year, she won her fourth Grammy Award in February for the lead single, About Damn Time.

Last year, Lizzo embarked on a nationwide North American tour and just wrapped up the European leg this week.

Just a few days ago, the Truth Hurts hitmaker performed two shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena and documented the occasion with an Instagram upload.

“Thank you London, 2 nights at the O2 is something I can’t even fathom. I am truly blessed,” Lizzo wrote in her caption.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 260,000 likes and over 970 comments — proving to be very popular with her 13.3 million followers.

Lizzo wasn’t afraid to get vulnerable

In her IG post, Lizzo shared a snapshot of her on stage in London. The Hustlers actor was photographed looking stunning in a silver skintight dress with gems embroidered all over.

The item was relatively low-cut at the front and featured a thigh-high slit.

Lizzo teamed the ensemble with matching ankle-high boots and wore her long, dark curly locks down for the occasion.

Lizzo opted for red lipstick, black mascara, and shimmery silver eyeshadow for her makeup.

In the image, Lizzo stood in front of a large screen on which her face had been projected. She was captured standing right behind her sparkly mic stand with her arms on her chest.

On the big screen, Lizzo is seen getting emotional as tears run down her face.

While the photo was being taken, fans appeared to be clapping.

Lizzo has her own shapewear line

Acting, performing, and singing isn’t the only thing Lizzo has on her resume. In 2022, she launched her own shapewear line named Yitty.

In an interview with The New York Times, Lizzo explained what she aims to deliver to the company.

“I’m selling a mentality that ‘I can do what I want with my body, wear what I want and feel good while doing it,’” she said.

As seen in the snapshot above, Lizzo also models items from her line, rocking a tracksuit jacket, sweatpants, and bralette from the new collection.

Looking gorgeous as always, she wore long acrylic nails painted with a black and white check pattern while sporting her dark hair in a high bun.

On Yitty’s website, the products start at $24.