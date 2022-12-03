Singer Lizzo looks sensational in an Instagram video. Pic credit: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo exudes confidence and sex appeal in a series of sizzling bikini snaps.

The 34-year-old singer recently released a documentary, Love, Lizzo, and appears to be enjoying a relaxing holiday.

The About Damn Time singer shared four photos in an Instagram post revealing her weight loss and garnered over 480,000 likes.

In the first snap, she offered a rear view of her stylish swimsuit while pulling down her miniskirt.

Lizzo donned a wraparound turquoise print bikini top and matching semi-sheer skirt from a picture-perfect tropical resort.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption of the IG post, Lizzo declares, “sex symbol,” to which her followers gleefully agreed.

Lizzo explains including her mysterious boyfriend in her documentary

Lizzo has been keeping her relationship with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, private. However, in her new documentary, Love, Lizzo, she opens up about her personal life for the first time.

In an interview with Glamour, the About Damn Time singer explained why she included beau, who is a Wonderland co-host and stand-up comedian, in the doc.

“It was a tough decision because I could have completely left it out of the film, and trust me, there’s edits where it was done,” Lizzo said to the outlet. “But it’s such a huge part of my life because of the kind of artist I am. I do write songs about him.”

She continued, “A lot of my songs are about love and about him, and of course, they’re about self-love, et cetera, et cetera. But, you know, this album is a love album.”

In the doc, Lizzo describes a complicated relationship with Myke, explaining that they were friends and were off and on as she struggled with whether she was ready for love.

She further explains her decision to add him to the documentary to give her fans the complete story of her personal life and the inspiration behind her latest album.

Lizzo also revealed that the pair have had a long relationship but did not specify how long they have been together as a couple.

Lizzo models the December Yitty drop

Lizzo stuns in sleepwear for her brand Yitty which comes with bonnets and pillowcases.

She rocks numerous robes and night dresses which come in satin in a new Instagram video.

Lizzo reveals in the video that the bonnets are designed the way she prefers them and her fans have a chance to get them too.

The outfits come in various colors made with glossy and smooth silk material with a focus on comfort for a good night’s sleep.