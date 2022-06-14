Lizzo changed an offensive song lyric after critics pointed it out

Lizzo changed a lyric in her new song immediately after seeing the disappointment from critics and fans. Pic credit: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo has officially re-released her new single after backlash for her original lyric.

The pop star originally released her newest song GRRRLS on Friday, which received heat over the weekend for its opening line – “Hold my bag b**ch, hold my bag, do you see this s**t, I’m a sp*z.”

Fans immediately called the singer out for using the derogatory word sp*z in the lyric, which many vocalized to be especially hurtful to the disabled community.

Lizzo quickly listened to the reactions and re-recorded the song with the line changed to say “hold me back” instead.

Lizzo posted a statement to apologize for using the word

Lizzo took to social media with a text statement to address the situation and apologize for using the harmful term in her song. “It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS,'” she started.

She explained that she was unaware of the word’s meaning and had no intention of hurting anybody’s feelings.

“Let me make one thing clear,” she continued. “I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

“I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo,” she wrote.

Fans were proud of Lizzo for taking quick action on lyric change

When it came to taking action, it seemed fans of the singer forgave her the lyric after seeing how quickly Lizzo removed it from her song.

“I’m going to cry. Thank you so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understanding that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning, it honestly means the world. You’re a real true ally,” one user wrote.

I’m going to cry 😭 Thank you so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understanding that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning, it honestly means the world ❤️. You’re a real true ally https://t.co/RbQCbAwpR6 — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 13, 2022

“When I say love on @lizzo today I mean it. Go comment on & like her s**t because a bunch of people outside of the #disability community are mocking her for changing a word in her song; insisting it’s PC/cancel culture. Go love on our socially responsible queen,” a fan tweeted.

Another fan, who has been negatively affected by the slur, chimed in to agree that Lizzo did the right thing by learning from the mistake and making a change.

Pic credit: @fiona_skywalker/DrSamiSchalk/Twitter

“Lizzo used an ableist slur in her new song and was immediately called out,” another tweeter wrote. “She acknowledged the harm, apologized, and showed she would do better by changing the lyric. Within days. She didn’t center herself or double down. Someone find me the staples button.”

Pic credit: @fatimasal82/Twitter

Lizzo’s new and improved version of her song GRRRLS is now available on music streaming platforms.