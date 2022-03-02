Lizzo calls herself a ‘body icon,’ says ‘I like being fat’ 

Lizzo is unapologetic about her size and success. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Lizzo is proud of her accomplishments and her body.

In a new interview, the singer expresses confidence in her abilities and says she deserves the attention she gets. As for anyone calling Lizzo fat, she knows– she is fat and proud.

The singer, who often posts nude and lingerie photos, is comfortable with her body. Lizzo believes that her body type will be the beauty standard that others emulate.

The interview kicks off Women’s History Month at People Magazine.

Lizzo speaks about the joys of being ‘fat’ and talks about icon status

Larger-than-life singer Lizzo is sharing it all in a new interview with People. The Good As Hell singer talks about body image, success, and talent.

When it comes to her success, Lizzo is confident. She says, “I deserve the spotlight. I deserve the attention. I’m talented, I’m young, I’m hot. You know? And I’ve worked hard.”

As for Lizzo’s weight, she knows that she is fat. She says, “Okay, we all know I’m fat. I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?”

Lizzo is not insecure and says she has no reason to be. She calls herself a body icon, “I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day.”

The Truth Hurts singer is no Kardashian, and she is fine with that. She says, “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”

Lizza not only shares photos of herself on her social media but frequently posts recipes she makes as well.

Lizzo is a vegan who shares recipes on social media

Lizzo has experimented with many types of foods and was a vegetarian for seven years. She also spent a year as a vegan, making her transition seamless, when she renewed her commitment to veganism in 2020.

The Good As Hell singer posts vegan recipes on her TikTok that have garnered praise and attention. She said, “As a new vegan, I’m enjoying exploring flavors from plants & plant-based proteins!”

Lizzo posts plant-based versions of her favorite guilty pleasures. She recently added a vegan chicken alfredo recipe to her page.

@lizzo I CAN COOK ANYTHING YALL— try me 😤.. chicken Alfredo first time making it vegan and 🛎🛎🛎 ♬ original sound – lizzo

Other Lizzo recipes include a vegan McDonald’s spicy chicken sandwich and a peanut butter jelly smoothie.

Fans will find an assortment of vegan breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert ideas on Lizzo’s TikTok.