Lizzo breaks down body image barriers again as she flaunts her curves in a neon-green leopard print string bikini

Lizzo looked smashing in a teeny tiny string bikini. Pic credit: Instagram@lizzobeeating

Lizzo is back at it again as she casually dropped new pics wearing a barely-there string bikini.

The Truth Hurts singer, 33, showed fans once again that she has no problems with flaunting what she’s got as she posed in some very minimalist, neon-green leopard print swimwear.

Wearing nothing but the bikini and some pale green transparent shades Lizzo, coyly leaned against the side of what appeared to be a yacht in her first shot, with just the print of the bikini top peeking out.

With her long, curly hair flowing down her back, the singer looked riveting in the three-pic series, giving fans a pose from the side, back, and then a full-face front view.

In her second pic, the barrier-breaker star gave a view of her backside as she flirtatiously glanced back behind her at the camera.

The final shot really let Lizzo’s glow shine through as she showcased her facial features more closely, leaning against the boat with one hand resting against her face, her lips relaxed and open.

Lizzo claims her strings got lost while posing in her swimwear

The singer captioned the series by joking, “Big b**** bikini —my strings got lost— ya man gon haveta dig em out like floss 🤪” and fans responded with some major love.

One fan proclaimed their excitement for the photos, replying, “miss ma’am i’m a need you to calm down with these hot pics 😩😍✋🏼” while another fan said, “God bless this yacht and wherever it’s taking u 😭😭💜”

Lizzo isn’t shy about showing off her curves on her social media page

Not one to be shy about showing off her curves, Lizzo made some waves in mid-June when she flaunted her body in a multi-color bikini and minimal to no makeup on her glowing face.

More recently, the singer showed off a shocking new look that gave fans some serious 90’s vibes.

Rocking some gold-hued hair twists that adorned her head, Lizzo stunned in a bright orange, frilly, one-shouldered midi dress and finished off the look with large, gold hoop earrings, dark outlined lips filled in with orange sorbet-tinged lipstick, and adding some tight, snake-skin print leggings with matching orange spots.

With her last album now more than two years past, fans are eagerly awaiting news of upcoming projects from the star, and there is hope that she may release a new album sometime this year.