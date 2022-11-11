Liza Koshy shows off toned physique in green crop top for celebration

Liza Koshy looks incredible in full glam for the 2nd Annual Environmental Media Association Honors Benefit Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

American YouTuber and social media personality Liza Koshy had a very fun night.

Koshy celebrated her culture by wearing a lime green top with bejeweled decorations in many colors. She styled this top with a matching silk pair of wide-legged pants.

This look also counted with a detachable sleeve that really added an extra touch to this outfit.

Her hair was styled in a really dramatic way with swirled edges on her forehead and parted to the side.

This incredible outfit was by a luxury brand called Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika.

The former Vine star shared a lot of pictures from this fun night on her Instagram, which now has over 20 million followers.

Liza Koshy styles green silk top with denim jeans to celebrate her culture

She was also seen posing next to Disney Channel star Raven Symone.

Koshy captioned this post, “the brown girl camaraderie & community celebrating the culture recently > • glowing heavily with gratitude for the inspiration & perspiration we’ve been sharin’ lately.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another shared set of pictures, Koshy decided to pair the same green top with its detachable sleeve with a fun pair of light blue denim jeans.

The social media personality posed against a colorful graphite fence. The jeans looked like your normal pair of classic denim mom jeans, but from her knee down, they were decorated with light blue dangling feathers.

For shoewear, she opted for a pair of chunky white flat boots. Her makeup remained the same, glamorous and bronzed, as well as her hair and accessories.

This time she added a funny caption that read, “hangin wbu.”

Liza Koshy becomes an actress in new movie with Nicole Kidman

The 26-year-old has had a few minor acting roles now and then.

In 2016, she starred in the Hulu original horror series Freakish. She has also starred next to singer Sabrina Carpenter on the Netflix original movie Work It.

However, her latest film has an all-star cast.

Deadline reported not too long ago that Koshy joined the cast of a new Netflix movie for the romantic comedy with well-known talent like Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King.

Koshy shared her excitement for this new movie on her social media. There is still no date for when it will be released.