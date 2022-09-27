Liza Koshy shows off legs in miniskirt

Liza Koshy looks beautiful smiling for the camera in pink eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

YouTuber Liza Koshy shows off that she has been hitting the gym while in Milan, Italy.

Koshy has posted a lot of times on her social media about her workouts and her love for fitness and staying healthy.

Recently, she showcased that by wearing miniskirts and conducting several interviews at Milan Fashion Week.

The internet personality posed against a fancy gold elevator door wearing a puffy baby pink jacket to protect herself from the elements in a recent social media snap.

She paired this jacket with a white miniskirt which had some silk pockets allowing us to see her toned and shiny legs.

Koshy styled this fit with some laced brown booties with white fur at the top.

Liza Koshy looks incredible in a puffer jacket and miniskirt

In the Instagram photo, her hair was styled in a long braid that she made sure to show to the camera, as well as adorned with a plaid stylish cap.

She later changed into a casual white turtle neck sweater and matched the plaid from her cap to her mini skirt.

To cover herself up, she added a military green puffer jacket and kept the same boots as before.

The 26-year-old posted a set of pictures to her Instagram, which now has 20.2 million followers, and included a funny caption referencing how she got such toned legs by saying, “these legs exclusively take the elevator but ironically use the stair master • moments from #mfw.”

Who is Liza Koshy?

Liza Koshy began her career back in 2013 doing 6-second funny videos on Vine.

Once the platform closed down, she began posting and building a career on YouTube. She even dated fellow YouTuber David Dobrik for a few years. The couple used to post a lot of content on his channel before announcing their breakup in a video in 2018.

Koshy has had several acting jobs here and there throughout the years. She even produced and starred in the YouTube Premium comedy series Liza on Demand for two years. In 2020, she had the opportunity to jump on the big screen next to pop singer Sabrina Carpenter in the dance comedy film by Netflix called Work It.

The American actress was also included in the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, which is a massive recognition that her career only seems to be moving forward.