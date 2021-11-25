Liz Hurley glistens in a cleavage-baring Breton stripe bikini

Liz Hurley rocks another bikini from her swimwear line in a Caribbean photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Elizabeth Hurley shared a photo that shows her glistening in the sun in a Breton-stripe bikini.

The 56-year-old model and actress set hearts racing in the stunning photo, in which she emerges from the water showing off her youthful appearance.

The businesswoman is rocking a Breton-stripe bikini from her eponymous beachwear line.

She tied her hair in a bun and donned Fendi glasses as she modeled her swimwear.

In the caption, Hurley reveals that she took the sizzling snap at a Caribbean getaway.

“Perfect combo- @elizabethhurleybeach @fendi #caribbean.”

Earlier this week, Hurley proved that she hadn’t aged a day in a throwback photo in which she posed with a scarf bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley recently starred in the Netflix movie Father Christmas Is Back.

In a recent screening for the movie, Elizabeth Hurley was accompanied by her look-a-like son Damien Hurley and brother on the red carpet.

Liz Hurley new Chrismas movie panned

She portrays one of four sisters who go to a Yorkshire mansion to reunite for Christmas. However, they are stunned when their father returns after a 27-year absence.

While Hurley has maintained her youthful appearance, fans couldn’t help but notice the odd casting of Carline Quentin portraying Hurley’s mother despite only having a five-year age gap in real life.

The movie was panned on social media, many describing it as the worst Christman movie of the year.

“How much older than Liz Hurley is Caroline Quentin? If it’s enough for her to have given birth to her, I’ll eat my hat. What a shit film,” one user concluded.

Another Twitter user called the movie a money grab in the scathing review.

“We’re watching Father Christmas Is Back on Netflix. Caroline Quentin is in it playing Elizabeth Hurley’s MOTHER. Kelsey Grammar and John Cleese are in it too, and you can see them working out how much of their cheque will go to their ex-wives. Other than that it’s s***e,” he wrote.

A Netflix viewer took to Twitter to declare the movie the worst of the year.

“Father Christmas Is Back, starring John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer, Liz Hurley, Kris Marshall and Caroline Quentin, is a strong contender for my worst film of the year. In fact, it is the only contender. On Netflix,” a Twitter critic said.

Many couldn’t get over the casting choice of Quentin playing Hurley’s mother with Kris Marshall getting collateral damage criticism.

Pic credit: @NorthEastView and @GerryMacBride and @jamie_graham9 and @BradfemlyWalsh/Twitter

“Am watching a truly terrible film on Netflix where Caroline Quentin b. 1960 is playing the mother of Elizabeth Hurley b. 1965. If you want to know how bad it is, Kris Marshall has the main male role.”

Liz Hurley is currently single; she was previously linked to Australian cricketer Shane Warne. However, the British actress keeps her personal life private as the 56-year-old has not been linked to anyone in many years.