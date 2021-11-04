Liz Hurley, 56, stuns in a tiny white chain bikini in a beach photoshoot

Elizabeth Hurley models a tiny bikini from her fashion line in a beach photoshoot. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Featureflash

British actress Elizabeth Hurley shows off her age-defying figure in her latest bikini shoot.

Elizabeth Hurley modeled the Celestial Bikini from her swimwear collection on Instagram, showing off her washboard abs.

Hurley is a mother to a son, Damian Hurley, with businessman Steve Bing. Demian, like his mother, is a model and actor.

Furthermore, the mother and son duo bear an uncanny resemblance.

They attended a fashion show in September, and it’s difficult to tell them apart in a series on her Instagram account.

In the caption, Hurley spoke about the joy of being surrounded by her friends in the fashion industry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“What an evening. A joy to be in Milan for a magical night with @versace @fendi . So many old friends and lots of new ones. I had a blast. Thank you @donatella_versace and @mrkimjones 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻”

Hurley famously dated British actor Hugh Grant while they worked on a movie together in the late ’80s.

She garnered media attention for her relationship with the prominent British actor and for her beauty. She was an unknown actress at the time.

Elizabeth Hurley shows off bikini from her collection

In the caption, the model and actress wrote: “Finally! My favourite chain bikini has arrived in white- say hello to the brand new Celestial Bikini #elizabethhurleybeach.”

The Austin Powers star shared the photo with her 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

Hurley set hearts racing with the stunning snap with a seaside setting. “Absolutely beautiful lady,” one follower wrote in the comment section.

“Oh, sweet God in heaven,” another admirer added. The post garnered over 2,000 comments from admirers.

“Can I just say hello to you and dream of a response,” a comment read in response to the stunning photo.

Pic credit:@elizabethbhurley1/Instagram

The actress is also a businesswoman who models her own bikini fashion line. Last week, she debuted another stunning bikini in a different beach photoshoot.

“Oh yeeeeees… finally sun, sea, and sun,” she wrote in the caption following the end of Covid-related lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth Hurley reveals secrets to age-defying body

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Hurley shared her diet secrets to staying in shape.”I haven’t eaten processed food for 100 years. I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke, but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late.”

In addition, Hurley said 50 percent of what she eats is vegetables. The 56-year-old actress previously spoke about not relying on exercise to stay in shape; instead, she maintains an active lifestyle.