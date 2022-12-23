Gymnast Livvy Dunne celebrated a friend’s birthday with a sunny throwback photo. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Famed college gymnast Livvy Dunne shared a special birthday message to a fellow gymnast earlier this week.

Her apparent friend and teammate Haleigh celebrated her 21 birthday, one that Livvy will get to celebrate next October.

To wish her friend a happy birthday, the athlete shared a throwback photo of the two of them fresh from a swim in the ocean.

The view behind them was incredible as there was a blue sky and gorgeous ocean waters meeting the beach.

Livvy and Haleigh both had their backs to the camera as they stood at an angle and shared a special moment, both grinning and soaking up the sun.

The photo was shared on Livvy’s Instagram Stories where her 2.5 million followers were welcome to join in on the birthday wishes.

Livvy herself tagged her friend’s account and wrote, “21!” with a few emojis, including hands making a heart, clinking champagne glasses, and a puckered-lips face.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne profits off of brand partnerships

Now that college athletes are allowed to profit off of their Name, Likeness, and Image per the NCAA, Livvy has been making a name for herself not only as a gymnast but also as a brand ambassador with a potential future in modeling.

Her fame has also landed the young gymnast spots at huge events such as the VMAs and the ESPYs, making it clear that Livvy has no intentions of slowing down or avoiding the red carpet.

Among her partnerships, Livvy has done ads with brands including American Eagle and Forever21, but her most popular and promoted partnership is her partnership with Vuori, an athleticwear line with options for men and women, and a brand that Livvy loves to wear.

Livvy Dunne gets cheeky in Vuori

Earlier this year, Livvy shared pictures from the beach and ocean and even from a boat, with the fitting caption, “Whatever floats your boat.”

Her skin was glowing and sun-kissed as she soaked up more rays out on the water, and Vuori had her back, as she tagged the brand and seemed to credit them for her little black bikini.

Vuori is one of the most consistent brands that Livvy wears, as she frequently tags them in her posts and makes sure her followers know that she’s a brand partner.

For Livvy, things are just getting started at 20 years old; fans will have to wait and see what’s in store for the athlete as time goes on.