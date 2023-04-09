Livvy Dunne is constantly upping her status as a social media influencer, and a recent share further proves that the young blonde knows how to grab attention.

The 20-year-old has been busy in recent months with the 2023 gymnastics season along with her Louisiana State University teammates.

The LSU Tigers have been hard at work this season, and despite being slowed down by an injury, Livvy has continued to cheer on her teammates and friends from the sidelines.

Part of that celebration includes the monumental achievement of teammate Haleigh Bryant recording a perfect score during one of LSU’s recent meets.

For her part, Livvy has continued to show up and show out for the team and often shares her stunning gymnastics looks with her fans and followers online.

In a recent share, Livvy ditched her LSU leotards and opted for a more casual approach as she engaged in some content creation.

Livvy Dunne shows off her shoes while chilling out in her bedroom

Taking to her TikTok, Livvy shared a short, seven-second clip as she hung out at home.

Although many of Livvy’s posts have been in the gym or at the mat, she’s seemingly optimizing her downtime and using the opportunity to take a break.

The beginning of the short clip begins with Livvy holding her camera out in front of her while lipsyncing along to the sound.

Livvy sported a revealing cream crop top that tied similarly to a corset from hem to bust. The sleeveless piece was perfectly fitted to Livvy’s petite frame and further featured lace detailing along the sides.

The social media influencer paired the top with her classic, large-framed glasses and wore her bright blonde hair straight with a center part.

As the video progressed, Livvy lifted the camera above her head to share a full-body look at her outfit while she was sitting on the floor.

It turns out Livvy was aiming for a more casual vibe with her ensemble and opted to pair the top with light brown athletic bottoms and black and white Nike high tops.

“A little commotion for the dunks,” she captioned the post.

Livvy continues her partnership with Vuori clothing as she models their athleticwear

Livvy’s impressive status as an influencer has opened more than a few doors when it comes to building partnerships with various brands.

With 3.8 million followers on Instagram alone and her position as a student-athlete, it comes as no surprise that Livvy is a perfect spokesperson for an athleticwear brand like Vuori clothing.

Livvy has partnered with the brand several times and regularly posts sponsored content to her main Instagram grid.

In one post from the end of January, Livvy stepped outside as the snow fell around her and posed for a cute winter wonderland moment.

Sporting an all-black Vuori legging and crop top set, Livvy looked happy as she smiled for the snap and noted she was “just chillin'” in the caption.

Livvy partnered with the brand again at the beginning of March when she made her way to New York City for a quick trip.

She captured an all-too-familiar moment in the big apple as she crossed the street and flashed a smile over her shoulder.

For that post, Livvy continued to don an all-black ensemble provided by the clothing brand. It seems they’re a partnership made in heaven.