Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne may still be nursing a lower leg injury, but that didn’t stop her from stepping into a pair of kitten-heel sandals for a recent social media share.

Livvy and her LSU Tiger teammates are wrapping up their current gymnastics season, and it has been a roller coaster.

While Livvy has found herself sidelined by an ongoing injury, that hasn’t been the case for the entire team. In fact, Livvy’s teammate Haleigh Bryant recently made history by scoring a perfect ten at a recent competition.

The excitement was palpable for the team and coaches, who were thrilled to see their friend and teammate excel.

Livvy has helped keep the team’s morale boosted throughout the season and has continued to keep her fans and followers updated on social media as well.

In addition to her usual selfie shares, where she is often found sporting the signature LSU purple and yellow colors, Livvy also takes fashion off the mat and recently gave her following a sneak peek into her personal life.

Livvy Dunne strikes a pose in denim Daisy Dukes

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Livvy snapped a bedroom mirror selfie that showcased her fabulous figure.

The bubbly blonde stood for the full-body shot, which delivered a peek at the entirety of her trendy outfit.

Trading in her usual gymnastics spandex for a summer look, Livvy stunned in the ensemble. She started with a cream-colored teddy tank top with a lace trim that plunged with the top’s v-neckline, and the same lace accentuated the cropped length.

The spaghetti-strapped number also featured a drawstring that helped cinch Livvy’s already tiny waist.

Livvy topped off the cute outfit with a pair of medium-wash Daisy Dukes and strappy sandals. The hemline of the distressed shorts fell near the top of Livvy’s thighs, while the sandals perfectly complemented the entire look in a light beige hue.

Livvy poses in a summer look featuring distressed Daisy Duke shorts. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

The 20-year-old carried a stark white purse with her and pulled her hair away from her face in a low ponytail which helped accentuate her natural beauty.

Livvy geotagged LSU in the snap alongside three emojis, including a white heart, stars, and a cloud.

Livvy promotes American Eagle as an AE Partner

Livvy has made quite a name for herself as she’s continued to grow her following on social media.

Not only does she currently boast a whopping 7.2 million followers on TikTok, but she has also amassed an impressive 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

With such an impressive reach, it comes as no surprise that trendy brands want to partner with the stunning student-athlete.

Well-known clothing brand American Eagle is among the list of companies that Livvy has partnered with in order to help promote their items.

In February 2022, Livvy took to Instagram with a carousel share featuring two images as she posed on a stool wearing American Eagle’s famous denim.

She paired the jeans with a white cropped tank top and went barefoot for the share.

“Perfect jeans🤍 @americaneagle flares #aepartner #aeathleticdept,” she captioned the post.

Livvy partnered with the brand again in August with another denim-inspired share. However, Livvy took the camera outside for the shots, which featured another white tank top and light-wash denim from the brand.

“Best jeans ever :) @americaneagle #aepartner #aejeans,” she captioned the post.

Livvy made the perfect partner for the brand, as the last post alone garnered well over 428,000 likes and 2,100 comments.