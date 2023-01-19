Olivia Dunne looks stunning in a tight tank top in a recent photo.

The LSU gymnast is among the most popular student-athlete figures across social media, with 3.1 million Instagram followers and 6.8 million on TikTok.

The 20-year-old recently asked her fans to be respectful of the gymnastics community after they caused a scene at the Huntsman Center in Utah earlier this month.

Dunne took to her Instagram Story to share a full glam selfie and donned a fitted black tank top.

She styled her long blond hair with a midpart and skipped the accessories.

The social media star tilted her head to pose for the stunning photo, which appears to be taken from the LSU locker room.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

In 2021, the NCAA changed its rule to allow its athletes to earn money from their name, image, and likeness.

Dunne is estimated to be raking in over $2 million a year from partnerships and sponsors due to her ability to market brand products with her substantial social media following.

Olvia Dunne collaborates with Jennifer Lopez with a BodyArmor stitch-up clip

Livvy shared a TikTok featuring a portion of Jennifer Lopez’s recent BodyArmor ad.

In the video, the singer says, “Tell me you go to the gym without telling me you go to the gym,” before the TikTo video switches to the LSU athlete performing two exercises before taking a sip of the beverage.

The short advertisement clip is soundtracked by Teen Snakes by Into The Music by Emil Högberg.

“#stitch with @BODYARMOR new year same grind:) @jlo,” Dunne wrote in the caption.

Lopez is partnered with BodyArmor, and the brand has sponsored Dunne in the past.

She recently shared a workout video in which she donned a white top and black leggings before having a sip of BodyArmor.

LSU Gymnastics is enhancing security after Olivia Dunne’s fans disrupted meet

The head coach of Louisiana State University’s gymnastics team, Jay Clarke, revealed that additional security has been put in place for when the team travels on away meets after an incident involving Dunne’s fans.

The incident occurred in Salt Lake City, and the social media star was absent due to an injury.

Numerous young men appeared at the meet demanding to see Dunne, which caused a disruption for the other gymnast competing at the event.

“The safety of our student-athletes is paramount to me as a father, and as a coach of these amazing young women, Clake said in a statement per CNN, continuing:

“They made themselves very much a part of the environment. They were drawing attention away from what was going on on the floor,” he added in regard to Dunne’s fans.

Clark said the incident was intense and troubling, leaving him concerned about the safety of his athletes.