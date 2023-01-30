Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne brought around the end of the weekend with a bit of relaxation time.

The stunning blonde swapped out her usual competition leotards for a more casual at-home look.

Livvy has recently been slowed down thanks to a lower leg injury; however, that hasn’t stopped her from staying connected with her fans and followers on social media.

As a new week of obligations creeps up on her, Livvy took the opportunity to touch base with her followers on Instagram in a stunning mirror selfie.

Although Livvy gave no indication about what her weekend activities may have included, she looked poised to take on anything that may come her way in the coming days.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The snap found Livvy hanging out in what appears to be her bedroom, wearing a simple, form-fitting black crop top and yoga pant set.

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne relaxes with a mirror selfie to wrap up the weekend

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Livvy shared a low-key life update with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

She sat back on her knees for the mirror snap, placing one hand behind herself, likely bracing herself on one of her feet, while she held up her phone in the other hand.

It was all about comfort for the student-athlete as she sported a form-fitting, thin-strapped, black crop top and matching black yoga pants.

Livvy Dunne is the picture of gorgeous comfort in a recent mirror selfie. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy’s face was stoic as she glanced at her phone’s screen.

Her blonde locks were parted down the center, and loose waves curled their way down her back and shoulders.

Livvy went nearly bare-faced for the selfie too. Her perfectly groomed eyebrows provided great structure for her natural beauty, while her dark eyelashes complemented the muted pink color of her lips.

The gorgeous snap spoke for itself as Livvy left the picture without a caption.

Livvy’s recent selfie includes promotion for Vuori Clothing

While Livvy’s most recent selfie share went without a caption, she did tag the clothing brand Vuori in the snap.

Livvy is an ambassador for the brand, and her mirror selfie isn’t the first time she’s posed for the company.

In fact, back in October 2022, Livvy sported a similar black outfit for another Vuori-sponsored post.

For that particular set of pictures, Livvy found the perfect backdrop in an empty parkade. Surrounded by concrete walls and columns, Livvy and her outfit stole center stage.