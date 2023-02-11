Olivia “Livvy” Dunne put on a brave face amid heightened security following a recent incident that got a bit out of hand.

NCAA gymnastics have been in full swing for months, and for Livvy, that means a lot of time on the road.

The LSU student has been killing the game, on and off the mats, as she thrives in gymnastics and on social media.

Livvy’s popularity has continued to explode and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

She has 7.1 million followers on TikTok and 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

The latter platform was where she posted her latest selfie.

Livvy Dunne stuns at Auburn University meet

The athlete struck a pose from inside a locker room, wearing one of her fabulous LSU leotards. The leotard was covered with crystals and sparkles, featuring breathable material for a fashionable and functional look.

Livvy pouted her lips and captured her reflection, looking ready for her meet. As Livvy revealed with a geotag, her meet was at Auburn University.

Livvy Dunne took a selfie in Alabama. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy’s hair was stylish, with fabulous braids and a bow securing her blonde tresses.

While Livvy had her game face on, there have been concerns about some fans who have caused disruptions at meets.

LSU hires heightened security amid Livvy Dunne mania

Last month, a meet at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City had disruptions involving passionate Livvy fans.

According to ESPN, Livvy did not compete because of an injury. However, fans outside the venue reportedly chanted, “We want Livvy! Give us Livvy!” An analyst described the fans’ behavior as “scary” and “cringey.”

The event prompted LSU to hire an increased security deal.

One reason for Livvy’s increased popularity has been the 2021 NCAA rule change, allowing college athletes to use their name, image, and likeness.

Livvy took full advantage of this change, securing deals with Vuori, American Eagle, and BodyARMOR. The New Jersey native reportedly makes bank off her social media shares. October data collected by ON3 suggested Livvy earned a staggering $31,000 per post.

Livvy Dunne promotes BodyARMOR

Livvy joined forces with Jennifer Lopez to promote the drink BodyARMOR.

The two starred in a fun campaign, which saw the ladies hitting the gym and promoting the product.

BodyARMOR is different from many beverages on the market because it was formulated with a specific pH level. BodyARMOR SportWater has a pH level of 9+ with added electrolytes to encourage all-day hydration.

Some believe that alkaline waters can prevent diseases like cancer because they regulate the acidity of the human body.

As for Livvy, it seems she can sell anything, thanks to her bubbly personality and frequent social media posts.